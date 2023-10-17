Global LINAC Devices Market Is Projected To Grow At A 8.4%. Rate Through The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LINAC Devices Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The LINAC devices market is expected to reach $6.61 billion by 2027, with an 8.4% CAGR, as per TBRC's LINAC Devices Global Market Report 2023.

LINAC devices market grows due to rising cancer cases. North America leads the LINAC devices market share . Key players: Accuracy Inc., Elekta AB, GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Hitachi Ltd., Huiheng Medical Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Top Grade Healthcare Group, Varian Medical Systems Inc.

LINAC Devices Market Segments

.By Product: High Energy, Low Energy, Medium Energy

.By Method: Dedicated Linear Accelerator, Non-Dedicated Linear Accelerator

.By Application: Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Head And Neck Cancer, Lung Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Other Applications

.By End User: Clinics, Hospitals, Research Centers

.By Geography: The global LINAC devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

LINAC stands for linear accelerator, which refers to a device used to accelerate charged particles, such as electrons or protons, in a straight line. LINACs are used in medical settings to produce high-energy electron or X-ray beams for radiation therapy to treat cancer.

