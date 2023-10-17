IO Link Market Size, Share, Overview And Detailed Business Analysis For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

IO-Link Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The "IO Link Global Market Report 2023" provided by The Business Research Company offers an in-depth analysis of the IO Link market. According to TBRC's projections, the market size for IO Link is expected to reach $26.23 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 25.9%.

The growth of IO link module market is primarily attributed to the increased penetration of the Internet of Things (IoT), with Europe expected to hold the largest market share. Key players in IO link devices market include Siemens, Hans Truck GmbH And Co. KG, Balluff GmbH, ifm electronic GmbH, Sick AG, Rockwell Automation Inc., and Omron Corporation.

Emerging IO Link Market Trend

An emerging trend in the IO Link Market is the adoption of next-generation technologies. Major market players in the IO link industry are focusing their efforts on creating next-generation technologies such as IoT, industrial robotics, and cloud technologies to maintain their positions.

IO Link Market Segments

.By Component: IO-link Master, IO-link Devices, Sensor Nodes, Modules, Actuators, RFID Read Heads, Other Components

.By Application: Machine Tool, Handling And Assembly Automation, Packaging, Intralogistics

.By Industry Vertical: Oil And Gas, Energy And Power, Automotive, Aerospace And Defense, Pharmaceuticals, Food And Beverages, Chemicals, Other Industry Verticals

.By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

IO-link refers to an open standard communication link for sensors and actuators in industrial automation. It offers a point-to-point connection and provides a standard interface between the control system and the sensors and actuators, simplifying integration, configuration, and maintenance processes.

IO Link Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The IO Link Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on market size, drivers and trends, major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The IO Link market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

