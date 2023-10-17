VEERUM Is Named A 2023 Best Workplace In Albertatm For The Second Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VEERUM celebrates consecutive Best Workplace in Alberta award

VEERUM secures Best Workplace in Alberta accolade for 2nd year, reflecting its commitment to fostering innovation and employee satisfaction.

CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- VEERUM, a global software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider, is proud to announce its consecutive recognition as a Best Workplace in Alberta. This award for the second year in a row reaffirms the company's commitment to cultivating a work environment that fosters innovation, collaboration, and employee satisfaction.The list is based on direct feedback from employees of the hundreds of organizations that were surveyed by Great Place to Work®. To be eligible for this list, organizations must be Great Place to Work- CertifiedTM and have exceptionally high scores from employees on the Trust Index survey. 95% of VEERUM employees ranked the company as a great place to work. This score surpasses the average for Canadian companies by a remarkable 35 percentage points."We are incredibly honoured to be recognized for the second year as a Best Workplace in Alberta,” says David Lod, VEERUM CEO.“We are proud to provide our employees with a supportive and flexible work design so that our team can create industry changing technology. Achieving this recognition is the result of a collective team effort at every level.”About VEERUM:VEERUM, a global software provider headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, is transforming asset management with visual intelligence. With VEERUM's digital twin technology, capital intensive industries are bringing their physical assets online through data enriched 2D and 3D visualizations. VEERUM is the fastest, most advanced visual way for industry to improve productivity, ensure business continuity, and collaborate on live asset conditions and risk levels with anyone, anywhere, anytime.About Great Place to Work®:Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. A global research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In Canada, Great Place to Work® produces both industry and demographic specific Best WorkplaceTM lists, and represents the voices of 500,000 employees across industry. This is part of the world's largest annual workplace study, recognizing the world's Best Workplaces in a series of national lists including those published by The Globe & Mail (Canada) and Fortune magazine (USA). Visit us at

