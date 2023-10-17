(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Serious marketing battles for consumer attention unfold in the US automobile market, one of the most competitive in the world. Recent research by J.D. Power showed that as competition increases, consumers are losing loyalty to brands. Indy Auto Man experts confirm that it is also true for the used car market. In this situation, a multi-brand car dealership becomes a starting point for getting acquainted with new automakers and models in search of the next favorite.

Rebuilding car inventories after shortages caused by the pandemic disrupted supply chains has meant fewer new car buyers are loyal to the brand they currently drive. And this fortune did not pass even car brands with the most loyal customers .

“As vehicle availability has increased, and more choices appeared in the market, brand loyalty overall has declined this year,” said Victor Figlin, General Manager at Indy Auto Man.“Additionally, owners drove their cars longer than usual due to supply chain disruptions and were more likely to experience problems with their vehicles as a result.”

More and more car owners prefer to exchange their vehicles for models from other brands, as confirmed by internal data from the Indy Auto Man trade-in department . Indiana customers opt for the multi-brand dealership as they can exchange their vehicles on models from other automakers without restrictions, compare class competitors side by side, and form new loyalties over time.

Still, some buyers remain attached to the brands and models where they note excellent build quality or a good experience from owning. In 2023, according to the Indy Auto Man internal loyalty index, Porsche leads the premium car brand ranking with a loyalty level of 56 percent. It is followed by Mercedes, whose figure is at 50 percent. Among mass-market auto brands, Toyota ranks first with 60 percent, followed by Honda with 55 percent.

Fierce competition in the premium sector means relatively low loyalty in the SUV segment. While Volvo leads premium brands with a loyalty rate of 57 percent (BMW is second with 56 percent), customers of mass-market brands are more constant. Subaru is slightly ahead of Toyota in SUV loyalty, with scores of 61 percent and 60 percent, respectively.

Finally, Ford leads the truck segment with a 65% loyalty rate. Surprisingly, none of its Detroit competitors are in second place. Instead, Toyota pickup truck buyers are the next most loyal customers. The figures are nearly the same for the new cars, confirmed by the J.D. Power research .

According to the IAM experts, customers tend to trust brands with an established reputation and high-quality products. Positive experience and recommendations from friends and family can also significantly influence the choice. For many Indiana car buyers, price is a key factor when choosing an auto. In this regard, a used car from a new brand brings less risk, as it is easier to sell it with minimum expenses if it falls short of expectations. The automotive market is constantly evolving, and consumers are looking to purchase vehicles with the latest technological innovations, such as safety features, improved navigation, and multimedia capabilities. A car's aesthetics can also influence a buyer's decision to upgrade.

From the marketing point of view, everything starts with research and segmentation, and in the case of auto brands, they tend to use the VAL (Values, Attitudes, Lifestyle) tool. Different customer segments value different aspects of cars, so brands take these features into account to increase loyalty. For example, for the Achievers segment (those who have achieved success), the brand prestige is crucial; for the Innovators - the latest technologies; Believers value reliability and traditions; and for the Strivers segment, accessibility and value for money are significant. For buyers, defining the automaker with the same values and attitudes is vital. BMW targets the Achievers segment by providing prestigious and innovative cars that attract customers seeking success and status. Toyota attracts customers from the Believers segment who value tradition and family values by focusing on the reliability and durability of its vehicles. Volkswagen will prefer Strivers because reliability, style, and reasonable price are substantial to them.

Most car buyers can decide whether they feel comfortable behind the wheel during a standard test drive. Becoming loyal will take a bit longer, as regular maintenance, cost of consumables, and repair frequency make a difference. In any case, with the growing assortment of models and brands, it is always worth trying something new.

About Indy Auto Man

The reputed Indiana used car dealership, Indy Auto Man, is a good place to compare models from popular American and foreign automakers in Indianapolis. With 300+ cars, SUVs, vans, and trucks in their inventory, they guarantee top-level customer service, confirmed by thousands of 5-star reviews. The dealer accepts all makes and models and offers advantageous trade-ins and financing regardless of the brand.

