Black Owned Water Brand Keen Water Is Now Available In Murray County's Food City Grocery Store

Keen Water, a premier natural alkaline water bottling company, is now available on the shelves inside of Murray County Georgia's Food City Grocery store.

CHATSWORTH, GA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Keen Water LLC, a premier natural alkaline water bottling company, is excited to announce that their premium products are now available on the shelves inside of Murray County's Food City Grocery store. Located at 502 G.I. Maddox Parkway, Chatsworth, GA 30705, customers can now experience the unmatched purity and refreshment of Keen Water Springs.The expansion to this Food City Grocery Store marks a significant milestone for Keen Water, reinforcing its commitment to providing the community with access to premium-quality natural alkaline water. This strategic partnership enhances convenience for customers seeking a healthier and more enriching hydration choice.“We're grateful that Lee Harris, the Food City Grocery Store Manager, believes in us and our product,” says Keen Water Founder and CEO, Faheem Ali. "We are hopeful that the other grocery stores in both Murray and Whitfield counties will follow suit and place Keen Water on their shelves.”Keen Water Springs is the only black-owned natural spring and water plant in the state of Georgia. This 30-acre state-of-the-art facility pumps over 1 million gallons of natural alkaline spring water per day.Today Keen Water can be found in over 100 restaurants, bars, gas stations, businesses, and hotels in the state of Georgia including Hilton hotels, Milk and Honey, Fin and Feather, Dantannas Surf and Turf, Toast on Lennox, Twin Peaks, The Gallant Goat, The Gathering Spot, Microsoft, and more.For more information about Keen Water, go to . For media opportunities contact Jessica Williams at (954) 560-4812 or .

