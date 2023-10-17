Middle Atlantic Adds New Material Designs To A Selection Of Popular Furniture Products

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The newly enhanced, pre-configured designs come with a quick ship promise.

FAIRFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Middle Atlantic, a brand of Legrand | AV and a leading provider of AV furniture, power distribution, thermal management, cable management, and accessories, is pleased to announce the addition of new material designs for their popular technical furniture products- the C5 Series Credenzas and L5 Series Lecterns . The new designs are provided by Wilsonart , the industry leader in high pressure laminate (HPL).The most popular sizes of Middle Atlantic's C5 Credenzas and L5 Lecterns have been pre-configured with the updated materials and offer a quick ship promise. Utilizing Wilsonart's seven most popular HPL designs makes Middle Atlantic's technical furniture more appealing to the commercial interior community, matching prefered furniture aesthetics with the essential functions of the furniture to support AV systems, coined Frame to Furniture, by Middle Atlantic. Middle Atlantic recognizes the value their customers place on receiving furniture orders expeditiously. Acquiring orders in a timely fashion allows Middle Atlantic customers to, in turn, quickly ship to valued end-user customers. By pre-configuring highly sought-after technical furniture, trending styles and colors more efficiently find their way into conference rooms or education spaces.Founded in 1956, Wilsonart is the world-leading manufacturer and distributor of innovative, engineered surfaces. Unmatched in sustainability, their products are made from 23% post-consumer recycled content on average-2X more than other leading laminate brands.Middle Atlantic is proud to partner with Wilsonart in creating the most stylish technical furniture on the market.About the Company:Middle Atlantic, a brand of Legrand | AV and a leading provider of AV furniture, creates exciting AV experiences through innovative solutions and outstanding service. Leading the way as AV industry leaders and partners, Legrand | AV brands unite to create a powerhouse union that provides a full range of offerings, connecting people through technology in education, corporate, house of worship, government, and more. Middle Atlantic is committed to upholding a culture of sustainability both globally and locally. With a vast array of products, Middle Atlantic offers the finest in racks and enclosures, AV furniture, power distribution, thermal management, cable management, and accessories.

