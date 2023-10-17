Grain Fumigants Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Grain Fumigants Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's Grain Fumigants Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

- The Business research company

The grain fumigants market information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The grain fumigants market is projected to reach $2.16 billion in 2027, with a 5.1% CAGR, as per TBRC's 2023 Grain Fumigants Global Market Report 2023.

Grain fumigants market grows due to rising grain demand. Asia-Pacific leads the grain fumigants market share. Key players: UPL Limited, Corteva Agriscience, Solvay, Detia Degesch GmbH, Douglas Products, ECOTEC Fumigation, Noble Crop Science, Rollins Inc., Royal Group, BASF SE.

Grain Fumigants Market Segments

.By Product Type: Methyl Bromide, Phosphine, Sulfuryl Fluoride, Other Products

.By Crop Type: Fruits And Vegetables, Cereals And Grains, Oilseeds And Pulses, Other Crop Types

.By Application: Residential, Commercial

.By Geography: The global grain fumigants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Grain fumigants refer to harmful gases used to kill soil worms and safeguard grains and other stored goods from spoilage. These fumigants are highly effective in killing pests and can penetrate deep into grain storage structures to reach hidden pests.

