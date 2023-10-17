Cleanroom Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Cleanroom Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Cleanroom Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032 The global cleanroom equipment market size is expected to reach $3.72 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7%.”
The cleanroom equipment market is expected to reach $3.72 billion by 2027, with a 7% CAGR, as per TBRC's 2023 Global Market Report.
Cleanroom equipment market growth attributed to rising Healthcare-acquired infections (HAIs). North America leads the cleanroom equipment market share. Key players: Illinois Tool Works Inc., Alpiq Group, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Taikisha Ltd., Clean Air Products Inc., Azbil Corporation, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours & Company, Ardmac Ltd., M+ W Group.
Cleanroom Equipment Market Segments
.By Equipment: Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning System (HVAC), Cleanroom Air Filters, Air Shower And Diffuser, Laminar Air Flow Unit, Other Equipment
.By Construction Type: Standard Or Drywall Cleanrooms, Hardwall Cleanrooms, Softwall Cleanrooms, Terminal Boxes Or Pass-Through Cabinets
.By Application: Pharmaceutical, Biotech, Medical Device, Microelectronics and Nanotechnology Industries, Research Laboratories, Other Applications
.By Geography: The global cleanroom equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Cleanroom equipment refers to specialized tools, instruments, and devices used in cleanroom environments to maintain strict levels of cleanliness, control contamination, and to ensure the integrity of processes and products. The main function of cleanroom equipment is to provide a sterile, strictly controlled environment in which to create products that can be harmed on a microscopic scale.
