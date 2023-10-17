Ganjier Goes Worldwide: Cannabis Sommeliers Changing The Game

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Derek Gilman, the Managing Director of GanjierHUMBOLDT, CA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- With nearly 300 Certified Cannabis Sommeliers worldwide, Ganjier has succeeded in creating an entirely new class of professionals impacting the cannabis industry in unprecedented ways.Ganjier® is a revolutionary cannabis sommelier certification program conducted online and among the towering forests of Humboldt County, CA on 243 pristine acres of the Ganjier Campus , led by preeminent industry experts known as the Ganjier Council , with a mission to create a new breed of cannabis connoisseur specialists dedicated to lifting up quality in all facets of cannabis."Certified Ganjiers are empowered to elevate industry standards while serving as trusted guides for consumers," said Derek Gilman, the Managing Director of Ganjier. "Every other epicurean field, such as coffee, wine, beer, or chocolate has long had trained professionals that assess the quality and guide consumers in their experience and their product choices. That simply didn't exist in cannabis before Ganjier."Ganjier's student body is as diverse as it is passionate, including CEOs, multi-generational craft cultivators, budtenders, retail managers, physicians, nurses, attorneys, wine sommeliers, entrepreneurs, scientists, pharmacists, chefs, culinary professionals, policy experts, professional athletes, and more.“This is the education I have been searching for over the last 20 years! I've long considered myself a cannabis connoisseur, but this program is taking my appreciation and understanding of the plant to another level,” said Ricky Williams, former NFL running back, cannabis entrepreneur, and Ganjier student.“I've already begun implementing some of the lessons I've learned into the quality control processes for the products of my brand Highsman.”Ganjier's reach also extends far beyond the U.S., with students and graduates from countries such as Canada, Mexico, Germany, Australia, Italy, Israel, France, Ireland, the UK, New Zealand, Thailand, Chile, Brazil, the Caribbean, and Moldova."Ganjier has been an invaluable asset, providing me with the necessary tools, resources, and framework to bring these principles to life in my teaching and experiences, said Dharshini Casinathen, a Certified Ganjier who grew up in Canada and is now the owner of Joy Leaf NJ. She is also a CPA and is a former Sr. Director of Finance for one of the most popular soft drink brands in the world..Graduates of the Ganjier program emerge as Masters of Cannabis ServiceTM, equipped with the expertise to elevate the cannabis experience for consumers and elevate the industry's standards."Ever since becoming a Certified Ganjier, my life has been full of articles, cannabis assessments, speaking engagements, interviews, board meetings, expos, guest appearances, and advocacy at every turn,” said Matthew Jerome, Founder at Meristem Cannabis Consulting.“It's been the best decision I've ever made."As Ganjier enrollment opens for 2024, the following elements of the program have been created and/or optimized:- The class of 2024 will be limited to 240 participants for optimal student/teacher ratios, attention and support.- Five (5) full-ride scholarships for those impacted by the War On Drugs.- Certification exams to be held off-site in several major U.S. major cities, to make it more convenient than ever to get complete certification.- Enhanced collaboration opportunities within this global network of students, grads & instructors.To learn more about Ganjier and how to start a Cannabis Sommelier Certification journey of your own in 2024, visit our website at .###About GanjierIn the tradition of the wine sommelier, cigar aficionado, or master chocolatier, Ganjier is a first-of-its-kind, rigorous, multi-tiered cannabis sommelier certification created and taught by the most respected names in the field with the intent of producing an entirely new class of cannabis professional - the Ganjier.

