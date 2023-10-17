Honoring Hometown Heroes: Bottle Breacher's 'Shoot For A Stronger Tomorrow' Event In Support Of DAV

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) A Day of Fun, Food, and Music in Support of the Veterans who Keep America FREE

TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Bottle Breacher , a leading veteran-founded company known for its unique handcrafted bottle openers , proudly announces its highly anticipated “Shoot For A Stronger Tomorrow” Veterans Day event . This event will be held on November 10, 2023, at the prestigious Tucson Rifle Club, located at 18300 W. Ajo Hwy, Tucson, AZ 85735.The core objective of this event is to honor and support our nation's heroes while raising crucial funds for Disabled American Veterans (DAV).DYNAMIC SPEAKER LINEUPNo Politics, Just Patriotism.Sheriff Mark Lamb, a true embodiment of patriotism, will ignite the audience with his powerful address,“A Life of A Patriot.” His unwavering commitment to the values that define our great nation will be a beacon of inspiration, making him a dynamic speaker you won't want to miss..Prepare to be moved to the core as Dennis Gelsomino, an Air Force Vietnam Veteran, bravely explores“The Unseen Scars” carried by veterans. With his deeply personal insights, Dennis sheds light on the often-overlooked aspects of military service, forging a profound connection with veterans in attendance and adding immense value to the event.In addition to this powerful speaker lineup, attendees have the thrilling opportunity to experience a unique 50 caliber event and partake in some exciting activities. Following this experience, guests can unwind with mouthwatering BBQ, ice-cold beverages, and enjoy live country music by Drew Cooper.EVENT DETAILS:.What:“Shoot For A Stronger Tomorrow” Fundraiser.Where: Tucson Rifle Club, 18300 W. Ajo Hwy, Tucson, AZ 85735.When: Friday, November 10, 2023.Time: Event begins at 10 AM and ends at 4 PM.Admission: Only $20 per person.Event Extras Available for Purchase:.Delicious BBQ.Refreshing Drinks.Exciting Shooting Range ActivitiesJoin us on Veterans Day for an unforgettable experience of celebration and support! Bottle Breacher salutes those who've served.About Bottle Breacher:Bottle Breacher, a prominent veteran-owned company, creates unique bottle openers from once-fired military ammunition. Committed to supporting servicemen and women in their civilian careers, Bottle Breacher embodies American craftsmanship, patriotism, and the enduring spirit of freedom.About (DAV) Disabled American Veterans:DAV is dedicated to empowering veterans and their families. They provide free, professional assistance to help veterans access earned benefits and services offered by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and other government agencies. DAV is a strong advocate for veterans' interests in government and works to educate the public about veterans' needs during their transition to civilian life.

