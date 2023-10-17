Sondrel Is One Of The Founding Members Of Arm Total Design

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Powerful new Arm processors will enable Sondrel to create next generation of cutting edge, ultra-complex ASICs

- Graham Curren, CEO SondrelREADING, UK, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sondrel (AIM: SND), is pleased to announce that it is one of the founding members of Arm® Total Design, an ecosystem that is committed to bringing Arm NeoverseTM CSS-based designs to market. Arm Neoverse CSS features high-end Arm Neoverse cores that are designed for infrastructure and datacentre applications and play to Sondrel's strength of design and supply of high performance, complex ASICs that will be crucial for customers wanting to rapidly bring such products to market.Graham Curren, Sondrel's CEO said,“We specialise in ultra-complex ASIC designs on leading nodes. These new high-performance cores will enable us to design next generation chips for demanding, compute intensive applications. Crucially, we are one of the few partners to offer a full, turnkey service from concept through every stage to final chips, which provides customers with peace of mind that their multi-million-dollar investment in a new chip project will progress smoothly with every stage being handled by our in-house experts. As always, we look forward to collaborating closely with Arm to turn customers' innovative ideas into silicon.”Mohamed Awad, senior vice president and general manager at Arm, commented,“Arm Total Design will make custom silicon more accessible than ever by leveraging the expertise of critical industry players in all areas of SoC development. Sondrel is a valued, long-standing Arm partner, having delivered hundreds of projects using Arm cores. We look forward to continuing our work together in realizing the full potential of Arm Neoverse CSS-based solutions.”About Sondrel (Holdings) PLCSondrel is a UK-based fabless semiconductor company specialising in high end, complex digital Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) and System on Chips (SOCs). It provides a full turnkey service in the design, prototyping, testing, packaging and production of ASICs and SoCs.The Company is one of only a few companies capable of designing and supplying the higher-spec chips built on the most advanced semiconductor technologies, selling into a range of hyper growth end markets such as high-performance computing, automotive, artificial intelligence, VR/AR, video analytics, image processing, mobile networking and data centres. Sondrel designs have enabled products by leading technology brands including Apple (iPhone), Sony (PlayStation), Meta's (Oculus), Samsung, Google and Sony smartphones, JVC (prosumer camcorders), Tesla and Mercedes-Benz cars.Sondrel is well-established, with a 20-year track record of successful delivery, supported by long standing ecosystem partnerships including Arm, TSMC and Samsung. Headquartered in the UK, Sondrel has a global presence with offices in UK, USA, China, India and Morocco.It is listed on AIM with the ticker SND.For more information, visitAll trademarks are acknowledged.

