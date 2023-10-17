Select Health Medicare HMO Plans Earn 5-Star Rating For The Third Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Salt Lake City, Utah, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Select Health ® today announced that for the third consecutive year, Select Health Medicare HMO plans have earned a 5 out of 5 overall Star Rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). This recognition reflects the dedication of Select Health Medicare to provide access to high-quality healthcare coverage and exceptional services to its valued members, making it a trusted choice for Medicare beneficiaries.

The 5-star rating, the highest possible score, reflects Select Health Medicare's commitment to excellence in all aspects of healthcare delivery. CMS evaluates the quality and value of certified health plans through a comprehensive assessment that includes criteria such as clinical outcomes, preventive care, member experience and satisfaction, pharmacy services, wellness programs and plan responsiveness, to determine these ratings. Along with evaluating a plan's services and programs, CMS sends annual surveys to health plan members to gather feedback.

“Achieving a perfect 5-star rating from CMS for a third straight year is a testament to Select Health's member-centered approach,” said Rob Hitchcock, Select Health president and chief executive officer.“These ratings provide valuable insights into the performance of Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans, helping beneficiaries make informed decisions about their healthcare coverage by identifying health plans who consistently deliver access to high-quality care and services.”

Select Health Medicare offers a range of comprehensive Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plans designed to provide Medicare beneficiaries with access to high-quality healthcare providers, valuable benefits, and personalized service and support. With this 5-star rating, beneficiaries can have full confidence in the quality of care and service they receive when they choose Select Health Medicare for their healthcare coverage.

Medicare beneficiaries have an opportunity to evaluate health plan options each year during the Annual Enrollment Period from October 15 through December 7. CMS Star Ratings play a crucial role in helping Medicare beneficiaries to compare the quality and performance of different health plans. Plan performance and star ratings are assessed on an annual basis and may change from one year to the next.

To learn more about Select Health Medicare and to explore our 5-Star rated Medicare HMO plans, please visit selecthealthmedicare or call 855-442-9940 (TTY: 711).

About Select Health

Select Health® is a nonprofit health plan dedicated to simplifying healthcare for its more than 1 million members across the Mountain West. Through a shared mission with Intermountain Health of Helping People Live the Healthiest Lives Possible®, Select Health is committed to making this possible through simple, sincere, and seamless experiences and products. Deeply rooted in value-based care, Select Health offers commercial and government medical plans, as well as dental, vision, and pharmacy benefit management. For more information, visit selecthealth .

