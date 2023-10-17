Global Non-Invasive Respiratory Therapy Market Size To Reach USD 3.94 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global non-invasive respiratory therapy market size was USD 2.33 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing prevalence of respiratory disorders is a key factor driving market revenue growth. According to American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, Asthma is responsible for 439,000 hospitalizations and 1.3 million emergency room visits per year. Asthma is the most frequent chronic condition in children, accounting for 13.8 million school days missed each year, which is also responsible for 14.2 million lost workdays among adults. The annual economic cost of asthma is estimated to be USD 56 billion. Asthmatic patients reported 11 million doctor's office visits and 1.7 million hospital outpatient department visits.

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 2.33 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 5.3% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 3.94 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global non-invasive respiratory therapy market is fragmented, with several medium and large-sized players accounting for majority of market revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing new ventilators. Some major players included in the global non-invasive respiratory therapy market report are:



ResMed Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Hamilton Medical

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Heyer Medical AG

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Airon Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Baxter International

WILAmed GmbH Getinge AB

Strategic Development



In July 2022, Nihon Kohden OrangeMed, Inc. gained 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its NKV-330 Ventilator System. The NKV-330 is a non-invasive ventilator that helps adults and pediatric patients breathe. It provides non-invasive ventilation as well as invasive ventilation and high flow oxygen therapy. Furthermore, while utilizing our cap-ONE NIV mask, it provides continuous CO2 monitoring. The cap-ONE mask is an NIV interface that allows for direct CO2 monitoring from the ventilator. In March 2022, ReddyPort, a medical technology business dedicated on bringing revolutionary NIV technologies to market, announced that the U.S. Patent Office has issued US Patent No. 11,222,648 for a Positive Pressure Ventilation (PPV) microphone system, nebulizer, and related processes. The ReddyPort Microphone and Controller, in conjunction with the ReddyPort Elbow, allows patients to interact easily with physicians and their family during treatment, without removing the NIV mask or interrupting or bi-level therapy, thereby lowering recognized risks for successful NIV therapy.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The non-invasive Positive-pressure Ventilator (PPV) segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global non-invasive respiratory therapy market in 2022. This is because non-invasive positive pressure ventilation is the use of positive pressure to supply oxygen to lungs without the need of endotracheal intubation. PPV is used to treat both acute and chronic respiratory failure, although careful monitoring and titration are required to ensure success and avoid problems. A bi-level Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) machine applies one pressure during inspiration and another after expiration. These are often required for patients who require greater Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP), typically above 12-14 cmH2O, and have difficulties breathing against the machine's pressure.

The asthma & Chronic obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global non-invasive respiratory therapy market during the forecast period. This is attributed to increasing prevalence of asthma and COPD disorders. Noninvasive Ventilation (NIV) revolutionized the management of critically sick patients with respiratory failure and, when used in the appropriate patient population, provides a lifesaving alternative to Invasive Mechanical Ventilation (IMV). In addition, NIV can lessen the requirement for endotracheal intubation and mortality when administered in patients with acute cardiogenic pulmonary edema-related respiratory insufficiency. NIV relieves fatigued respiratory muscles due to bronchial blockage and hyperinflation in patients with respiratory failure brought on by an exacerbation of COPD. The North America market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global non-invasive respiratory therapy market over the forecast period. This is due to rising prevalence of respiratory disorders and technological advancements in non-invasive respiratory therapy. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure is also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period.

In March 2023, Inspiration Healthcare Group plc, a multinational medical technology firm, announced the expansion of its neonatal ventilator line. These are updated versions of Inspiration Healthcare's premier ventilator, SLE6000, which allows for precise, regulated ventilation of severely ill newborns. The three new variations have been specifically created to fulfil the specialty healthcare demands of some of the most vulnerable patients in critical care and high dependency care, and all these will provide non-invasive respiratory assistance.

Emergen Research has segmented the global non-invasive respiratory therapy market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Non-invasive Positive-pressure Ventilator (PPV)













Bi-level Positive Airway Pressure Ventilator (BiPAP)







Constant Positive Airway Pressure Ventilator (CPAP)



Autotitrating (Adjustable) Positive Airway Pressure Ventilator (APAP) Non-invasive Negative-pressure Ventilator (PPV)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Respiratory Distress Syndrome



Asthma & Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2032)







Hospitals



Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



North America













U.S.







Canada



Mexico



Europe













Germany







France







UK







Italy







Spain







Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific













China







India







Japan







South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America













Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa













Saudi Arabia







UAE







South Africa







Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

