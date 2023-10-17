Hoverboard Scooter Market Size, Share, Value, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hoverboard Scooter Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

October 17, 2023

The "Hoverboard Scooter Global Market Report 2023" from The Business Research Company provides comprehensive insights into the hoverboard scooter market. According to TBRC's forecast, the hoverboard scooter market size is projected to reach $10.01 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 5.1%.

The growth of the hoverboard scooter market is attributed to the increasing trend of green mobility, with the North America region expected to dominate the market share. Major hoverboard manufacturers include Lexus, Razor Inc., Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A, Gogoro Inc., Dynacraft BSC Inc., Bluefin Robotics Corp, TOMOLOO, and Segway Inc.

Emerging Hoverboard Scooter Market Trend

An emerging trend in the Hoverboard Scooter Market is technological advancements, with major companies adopting new technologies to sustain their positions in the market.

Hoverboard Scooter Market Segments

1. By Product Type: One Wheel Hoverboard, Unicycle

2. By Battery: Lithium-ion, Lead Acid, Nickel-metal Hydride

3. By Connectivity: Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, No Connectivity

4. By Sales Channel: Online, Offline

5. By Application: Personal Mobility Device, Business Purposes

6. By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A hoverboard scooter, also known as a self-balancing scooter, is a portable and battery-powered two-wheeled personal transportation device that allows users to stand on it to move from one location to another. It consists of a platform with a center pivot point where the rider stands and two motorized wheels on either side.

