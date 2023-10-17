Kistler Law Firm To Participate In Palmdale's 8Th Annual Trunk Or Treat & Car Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Kevin Kistler, attorney at Kistler Law FirmPALMDALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Kistler Law Firm, a leading personal injury law firm in Palmdale, is excited to announce its participation as a Law Firm business vendor in the 8th Annual Trunk or Treat & Car Show. The event will take place at Poncitlan Square in the City of Palmdale on October 29, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.About the EventThe Trunk or Treat & Car Show is a family-friendly event that has grown significantly over the years, attracting over 12,000 attendees in recent years. The event features a car show, a kids' costume contest, and a variety of vendors. Admission and parking are free, making it an ideal outing for families looking for a fun and safe Halloween experience.Visit Kistler Law Firm for Treats and Prizes!Kistler Law Firm invites all its clients, friends, and the community to join them at their vendor booth. Visitors can look forward to receiving treats and can also spin the prize wheel for a chance to win fun prizes."We are thrilled to be part of this wonderful community event," said Kevin Kistler, attorney at Kistler Law Firm. "It's a fantastic opportunity for us to connect with our clients and the Palmdale community. We look forward to seeing you there!"About Kistler Law FirmWith over 30 years of experience, Kistler Law Firm specializes in personal injury law, guiding clients through various types of cases, including car accidents, premises liability, and wrongful death. The firm is committed to providing expert legal advice and securing the compensation their clients rightfully deserve.For more information about Kistler Law Firm or their Trunk or Treat & Car Show participation, please contact Kevin Kistler or visit and pstrunkortreat .

