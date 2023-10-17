48Hour Discovery Accepted Into Johnson & Johnson Innovation-JLABS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

48Hour Discovery is a leading peptide discovery company

Edmonton-based biotech company advances the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics

- Rick Finnegan, CEO at 48Hour DiscoveryEDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- 48Hour Discovery Inc., a leading biotech company focused on peptide drug discovery for targeted radiopharmaceuticals, announced today that it has been accepted into Johnson & Johnson Innovation-JLABS (JLABS) Toronto-based incubator program.“We are thrilled to be accepted into JLABS and are excited to have access to their world-class resources and network,” said Rick Finnegan, CEO of 48Hour Discovery.“This is a great opportunity for us to accelerate our development efforts and to collaborate with other innovative companies and experts in the field.”JLABS is the global incubator network of Johnson & Johnson Innovation LLC and provides early-stage innovators with access to capital-efficient lab space and resources, including mentorship, community, industry connections and entrepreneurial programs.48Hour Discovery's mission is to rapidly advance the field of nuclear medicine leveraging its proprietary drug discovery platform. The company is accelerating its research and development efforts and moving closer to bringing its cutting-edge technology to patients in need.Targeted radiopharmaceuticals are a cutting-edge class of drugs that combine the precision of molecular targeting with the power of radioisotopes to deliver highly effective treatments and diagnostics for cancer and other diseases. This offers a promising alternative to conventional chemotherapy and radiation therapy, which can damage healthy tissue and cause serious side effects.“From access to radioisotopes, to excellence in clinical trials, Edmonton has the building blocks to support the development of this exciting new class of therapeutics with the potential to radically improve patient lives,” said Finnegan.“Our technology is the perfect fit to bring this ecosystem together, to unlock the massive potential in our backyard”.The company kickstarted internal discovery campaigns against several clinically validated cancer targets with funding they received as winners of the Startup TNT Investment Summit VI in late 2022.About 48Hour Discovery48Hour Discovery is a dynamic peptide discovery platform that has revolutionized drug discovery through its innovative approaches to peptide design. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies, the platform accelerates the identification and optimization of peptides with therapeutic potential, offering a novel pathway to addressing unmet medical needs. Established in 2017, the company has validated its technology platform securing partnerships with over 20 companies including global pharma and leaders in the radiopharmaceutical industry. For more information, visit. For more information, visit

Adam Brown

48Hour Discovery

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn