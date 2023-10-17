Winter's Reckoning Receives International Recognition Through The NYC BIG BOOK AWARD®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

“A story of kinships, friendships, and secret legacies born of good and evil...leading to a satisfying conclusion.”-Donna Everhart, USA Today bestselling author

"A story of kinships, friendships, and secret legacies born of good and evil...leading to a satisfying conclusion."-Donna Everhart, USA Today bestselling author

- Janis F. Kearney, author & personal diarist for President Bill Clinton

The NYC Big Book Award recognized Winter's Reckoning, a novel by Adele Holmes, M.D. as a Distinguished Favorite in the Literary Fiction category.

Winter's Reckoning by Adele Holmes, M.D.

An early 1900's herbalist healer in the American South struggles for social justice-racial issues, education, women's rights-against an increasingly narrow-minded, and at times malevolently dangerous, community. . . .

Forty-six-year-old Madeline Fairbanks has no use for ideas like"separation of the races" or"men as the superior sex." There are many in her dying Southern Appalachian town who are upset by her socially progressive views, but for years-partly due to her late husband's still-powerful influence, and partly due to her skill as a healer in a remote town with no doctor of its own-folks have been willing to turn a blind eye to her"transgressions." Even Maddie's decision to take on a Black apprentice, Ren Morgan, goes largely unchallenged by her white neighbors, though it's certainly grumbled about. But when a charismatic and power-hungry new reverend blows into town in 1917 and begins to preach about the importance of racial segregation, the long-idle local KKK chapter fires back into action-and places Maddie and her friends in Jamesville's Black community squarely in their sights. Maddie had better stop intermingling with Black folks, discontinue her herbalistic"witchcraft," and leave town immediately, they threaten, or they'll lynch Ren's father, Daniel. Faced with this decision, Maddie is terrified . . . and torn. Will she bow to their demands and walk away-or will she fight to keep the home she's built in Jamesville and protect the future of the people she loves, both Black and White?

