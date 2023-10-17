Surround Medical Systems Announces Formation Of Dental Advisory Board

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MORRISVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Surround Medical Systems, Inc (SMS), a leader in innovative dental technology solutions, is pleased to announce the establishment of its Dental Advisory Board, comprised of esteemed experts in the field of dentistry. This board will play a pivotal role in guiding SMS as it harnesses the potential of its groundbreaking Portray® System for clinical advantages and treatment planning.



Leading the Dental Advisory Board as Chair is Dr. Diwakar Kinra, a renowned figure in the dental community. Dr. Kinra brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the table, having made significant contributions to the field of dentistry over the years.



Joining Dr. Kinra on the advisory board are esteemed members:



1. Dr. David Landwehr

2. Dr. Erin Elliott

3. Dr. Steven Dobbs

4. Dr. David Wong

5. Dr. Steve Hernandez



Each member of the board is recognized for their outstanding accomplishments and contributions to the dental profession. With diverse backgrounds and areas of expertise, this team of experts is uniquely positioned to provide valuable insights and guidance to SMS.



The primary focus of the Dental Advisory Board will be to collaborate with SMS on the clinical advantages of the Portray System and its applications in treatment planning. The Portray System represents a significant advancement in dental technology, and the expertise of the advisory board members will be instrumental in ensuring its effective integration into dental practices.



"We are honored to have such a distinguished group of dental professionals on our advisory board," said Betsy Sullivan, COO of Surround Medical Systems. "Their collective knowledge and experience will be invaluable as we continue to develop and refine the Portray System, ultimately improving patient care and outcomes."



The establishment of the Dental Advisory Board underscores SMS's commitment to advancing dental healthcare through innovation and collaboration. The company looks forward to a fruitful partnership with Dr. Diwakar Kinra and the board members as they work together to shape the future of dentistry.



For media inquiries, please contact:

Steve Andregg, VP, Sales and Marketing



919-424-4900



About Surround Medical Systems:

Surround Medical Systems (SMS) is a leading provider of cutting-edge dental technology solutions. With a focus on innovation and excellence, SMS is dedicated to enhancing patient care and outcomes through its state-of-the-art products and services.

Steve Andregg

Surround Medical Systems (SMS)

+1 919-424-4900

email us here