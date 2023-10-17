KAWAJI UK LAUNCHES A WHOLE NEW SODA SYSTEM OF WELL-LOVED LICENSED BRANDS & FLAVOURS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

We are here to provide the best anime and kawaii brands on drinks and snacks

Cute Anime Characters and Delicious NEW Designs and Flavours adorn the BRAND NEW SODA RANGE from Kawaji UK

- Richard Woodall CEO of Kawaji UK

BIRMINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Anime and Kawaii culture fanatics, Kawaji UK have recently unleashed a multitude of new soda flavours, can/packaging designs and have added to their already impressive roster of brands.

The ALL NEW KAWAJI soda range includes exclusive designs featuring:

Dragon Ball Z, Hatsune Miku, Fuzzballs, Pusheen and the newest addition, Rilakkuma!

The Soda range will be available in 7 amazing sparkling flavours of:

Orange, Apple, Blueberry, Strawberry, Summer Fruits, Ice Cream Soda and Cherry Vanilla.

All of Kawaji's sodas are UK Premium made and are of course officially licenced and exclusive products. Available in 12 x3 30ml cases/ 200 cases per pallet. It's important that pre-orders are placed now to secure stock which will be fully available in November 2023.

CEO of Kawaji: Richard Woodall is confident about the launch: 'we recently attended the Anuga 2023 food & drink expo in Cologne. It was a huge success, in fact the only countries that we didn't receive an order from are: San Marino, Andorra and Liechtenstein!'

Who are Kawaji?

Based in Birmingham, UK, and co-founded by husband and wife team: Rich and Vicky Woodall, Kawaji was born from their love of kawaii (cute) and kaiju (giant monster). We make premium collectible consumables and branded confectionery, sweets and drinks that feature Anime and Pop Culture inspired licences.

Kawaji is here to satisfy the hungry little monster in all of you!

Their new soda range of Dragon Ball Z, Hatsune Miku, Fuzzballs, Pusheen and Rilakkuma is just the start of series of new arrivals being launched in late 2023 and throughout 2024.

