Register Now For Free Bright Talent Webinar: Challenged To Get HR Budget Approved? Let's Talk To The CFO

- Brenan German, Founder and President of Bright TalentTUSTIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Bright Talent, Inc., a strategic HR consultancy helping business leaders solve their most vexing people challenges, today announced its latest free webinar: Challenged to get HR budget approved? Let's talk to the CFO on Friday Oct 20, 9:00 – 9:30am PT. In this highly interactive, podcast-style micro-webinar, participants will learn from ex-CFO, business advisor and Baylor University professor Michael Rodriguez some strategic approaches to help them navigate the challenges of budget season and secure the budget they need for HR to thrive. Click here to register for the webinar .“It's budget season, and for many HR and business leaders, this is a time of strategic hope and frustration,” said Brenan German, founder and president of Bright Talent.“In this webinar we will discuss tips and opportunities to better equip HR leaders for budget success. We'll examine strategic planning ideas, the criticality of internal relationships, developing financial acumen and finding a common language between finance and human resources functions.”This is the seventh in Bright Talent's rapid change management series for HR professionals. The discussion will focus on two key areas of budgeting, with live audience Q&A toward the end of the event:. Strategic Planning – Oftentimes HR is tasked with being the steward for all people practices and the budget to fund these practices. There is an opportunity to analyze costs by business unit and seek shared funding, as well as link spending to revenue growth and profitability.. Putting it Into Practice – Financial budgeting should not be seen as a season but rather as a partnership that happens all year long. As much as it is about qualitative and quantitative exercises, budgeting is about emotional quotient too. We will discuss successes and failures.Registration is open now for the live webinar:Challenged to get HR budget approved? Let's talk to the CFOFriday Oct 20, 9:00 – 9:30am PTThis engaging webinar will include live Q&A with our audience toward the end of the event.About Bright TalentBright Talent, Inc. is a human resources consultancy focused on helping HR teams and business leaders solve people challenges. Learn more at .

