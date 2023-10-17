SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Adopts FTD's Software Platform For Environmental Sustainability

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FTD's Water Management Application is rapidly becoming the industry standard

- Dr. Slava Libman, CEO of FTD solutionsSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES , October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SCREEN Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd. (SCREEN SPE) has adopted FTD solutions ' Water Management Application (WMA) to accelerate sustainability development in their Hikone Plant in Japan.SCREEN SPE is a semiconductor equipment manufacturer focused on water management and reducing their carbon footprint. By using FTD's WMA they can now view their development systems in their Process Technology Center as a whole. This helps them quickly and efficiently assess the amount of water and chemicals being used, how much wastewater is produced, and do so at all levels of their production processes.“FTD solutions can add Japan to our list of countries using our services to accelerate sustainability,” said Dr. Slava Libman, CEO of FTD solutions.“Helping SCREEN determine where more consistency is needed in their processes will help them reduce their carbon footprint.”FTD's WMA helps accelerate advanced water initiatives at industrial facilities to reduce environmental impact. As a member of a 20+ year old think tank, The International Roadmap for Devices and Systems (IRDS) , Libman works with industry leaders to collaborate on climate initiatives. They focus on defining water and energy as mutually dependent matters, making water management an important subject.“The experience of working with the WMA at the Hikone Plant will be considered for future optimization of the site water management for other customers,” added Libman.“Our goal is to help facilitate maintainable practices for achieving sustainability goals, regardless of market competition. Our prime concern is the environment.”About FTD solutions:FTD solutions is focused on environmental sustainability performance for industrial facilities through the deployment of software, expertise, and connections. It leverages deep knowledge of water and facilities, award-winning propriety software, and a legacy of bringing together industry partners to create new industry standards, in order to provide maximum value to its clients. From diagnosing and defining specific issues, to connecting industrial facility owners with the right solutions, FTD solutions eliminates inefficiencies, enhances manufacturing operations, and empowers environmental sustainability. Learn more about reducing CAPEX with FTD solutions at .

