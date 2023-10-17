Husson Awarded More Than $2 Million To Improve Retention And Graduation Rates For Low-Income Students

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BANGOR, MAINE, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husson University has received a more than $2 million federal grant that will fund important new resources to help improve retention and graduation rates for low-income students through enhanced resources and new technology.

The Title III grant will fund the Supporting Students through Advising, Programming, and Technology Initiative (SSAPT), including the hiring of a program director, a retention specialist, two professional advisors, faculty stipends for curriculum work, conference attendance, and the purchase of laptops and software. It will also be used to enhance academic advising services and improve technology access and support for students.

“The Supporting Students through Advising, Programming, and Technology Initiative will be transformative for the low-income students that Husson University serves, providing enhanced resources so students are better supported throughout their time at Husson,” said Lynne Coy-Ogan, senior vice president for academic affairs and provost.“The work to enhance developmental math, first-year English, and science gateway courses that will come from this will create additional pathways for retention and help students connect what they are learning with the world outside campus.”

This is the first time Husson University has received Title III funding.

“This new funding will help our students achieve their goals and help our staff better support them in doing so. We are so grateful and look forward to putting the new initiative into action at Husson University,” said Dr. Robert Clark, Husson University president.

Title III is a federal program that helps institutions enhance their ability to serve low-income students through grant funding to improve and strengthen academic quality, management and fiscal stability.

Husson University will receive a total of $2,125,138 over five years, including $450,000 in the first year of funding.

“The grant's funding will help us enhance existing resources and establish new ones as we work toward our goal of 81 percent retention for all students and work toward improved graduation rates for our most vulnerable students,” said Matthew Holsapple, Dean of Student Success.

Among other enhancements the initiative will bring:



New advising software that will create a more seamless flow of information and better coordination between advising and support staff.

Improved developmental math, English and science courses so students better understand the topics and how it connects to their education and career goals.

A technology lending library to help low-income students access technological resources like laptops. Creating regular assessments for advising to better connect the support each student receives

