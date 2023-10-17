Global Pharma Forecasting Software Market Size

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brooklyn, New York, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global pharma forecasting software market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.50% from 2023 to 2028.



The integration of advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies serves as a significant driver in the Pharma Forecasting Software Market. These tools enhance forecasting accuracy, enabling pharmaceutical companies to optimize resource allocation and streamline decision-making processes.

Key Market Trends



The Pharma forecasting software market is primarily driven by advancements in technology and evolving pharmaceutical industry demands. One notable trend involves the increasing adoption of cloud-based forecasting software solutions, allowing pharmaceutical companies to efficiently manage data and facilitate collaborative forecasting across global teams. Cloud-based platforms offer enhanced accessibility, scalability, and data security, enabling seamless integration with existing systems and simplified deployment processes, thereby fostering streamlined operations and improved decision-making capabilities. Another key market trend is the growing emphasis on predictive analytics and machine learning algorithms within pharmaceutical forecasting software. These advanced analytical tools empower companies to gain insights into complex market dynamics, enabling them to predict trends, anticipate demand fluctuations, and optimize inventory management. By leveraging predictive analytics, pharmaceutical enterprises can enhance their forecasting accuracy, identify potential market opportunities, and mitigate risks effectively.

Key Market Insights



As per the application outlook, the sales forecasting segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period

As per the end-user outlook, the pharmaceutical companies segment is anticipated to be the largest segment during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America is analyzed to hold the largest share of the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028 The key players operating in the market are IQVIA, SAS Institute, Oracle, JDA Software, Inpharmation, J+D Forecasting, ZS Associate, Cognizant, Kinaxis, Axtria, Symphony Health, Manthan, Model N, Sarjen, Koerber Pharma, and WNS among others



By Application (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)



Sales Forecasting

Demand Forecasting

Supply Chain Forecasting

Clinical Trial Forecasting

Budgeting and Planning Others

By End User (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)



Pharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Academic and Research Institutions Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America



U.S.

Canada Mexico



Europe



Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam Rest of APAC

Central & South America



Brazil

Argentina

Chile Rest of Central & South America

Middle East and Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



