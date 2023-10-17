Agricultural Adjuvants Market Size, Major Companies, Along With Current And Future Outlook By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Agricultural Adjuvants Market Size

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The agricultural adjuvants industry plays a crucial role in modern agriculture by enhancing the effectiveness of pesticides, herbicides, and other agrochemicals. Adjuvants are substances added to agricultural chemicals to improve their performance and increase the efficiency of crop protection and yield enhancement. They help in optimizing the distribution, retention, and penetration of agrochemicals on crops.

According to the report, the global agricultural adjuvants industry generated $3.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $6.4 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape and competitive scenario.

Types of Adjuvants: Agricultural adjuvants can be classified into several categories, including surfactants, activators, spreaders, stickers, penetrants, and drift control agents. Each type of adjuvant serves a specific purpose in improving the performance of agrochemicals.

Rise in demand for effective insecticides, increase in use of pesticides in agriculture to maximize crop production & yield, and spike in demand for food and beverages due to the growing population drive the growth of the global agricultural adjuvants market. However, toxicity associated with the use of agricultural spray adjuvants hampers the market growth.

Benefits of Adjuvants:

- Enhanced Efficacy: Adjuvants can improve the absorption and translocation of pesticides and herbicides, resulting in better pest control or weed suppression.

- Reduced Environmental Impact: By making agrochemicals more efficient, adjuvants can help reduce the overall amount of chemicals needed, which can be environmentally beneficial.

- Cost-Effectiveness: Adjuvants can increase the effectiveness of chemical treatments, reducing the need for reapplication and thus saving money for farmers.

The activators segment grabbed more than three-fifths of the global agricultural adjuvants market in 2021, and is expected to rule the roost during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 6.4% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the extensive use of activators in agriculture. Activators are adjuvants that alter particle size, viscosity, evaporation rate and other characteristics of agrochemicals.

Regulation: The use of adjuvants in agriculture is subject to regulation by government agencies in many countries. These regulations are in place to ensure the safety of both the environment and human health.

Market Size and Growth: The agricultural adjuvants industry has experienced steady growth in recent years. This growth is driven by factors such as the increasing need for higher crop yields to feed a growing global population, the development of new adjuvant technologies, and a greater emphasis on sustainable and environmentally friendly agriculture practices.

The tank-mix adjuvants segment contributed to nearly three-fourths of the global agricultural adjuvants market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. Tank-mix adjuvants can be used with diverse plant protection products, such as non-selective herbicides, horticulture insecticide sprays, cotton defoliant, and others. They are capable of improving spray formation, retention, and efficiency of agrochemical products.

Key Players: Several companies are prominent in the agricultural adjuvants industry. They may develop and manufacture adjuvants and related products. Some of the key players include BASF, DowDuPont, Croda International, Evonik Industries, and Solvay, among others.

Research and Development: Ongoing research and development efforts focus on creating adjuvants that are more environmentally friendly, biodegradable, and effective at lower application rates. Innovations in adjuvant technology can lead to increased market share for companies that can bring novel and effective products to the market.

The herbicides segment contributed to nearly half of the global agricultural adjuvants market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Most of the adjuvants available in the market are designed and proven to help herbicides stick, cover and penetrate the leaves reaching the target area effectively. According to the Australian Pesticide and Veterinary Medicine Authority, herbicide adjuvants are used mainly to improve product efficiency and improve ease of herbicide application.

Sustainability: With growing concerns about the environmental impact of agriculture, there is an increasing focus on sustainable farming practices. Adjuvants that enable the use of lower quantities of agrochemicals while maintaining or improving efficacy are seen as contributing to more sustainable agriculture.

Challenges: The agricultural adjuvants industry faces challenges related to regulatory compliance, as well as the need to adapt to changing market dynamics, such as shifts in farming practices and the development of new crop protection technologies.

Asia-Pacific was the largest market in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global agricultural adjuvants market, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. This is because the region comprises vast agricultural lands for cultivation. In addition, the growing demand for staple food and other food products that push the need for high crop yield, and the growing awareness regarding the benefits of adjuvants with spray chemicals in another factor driving the market in the region.

The agricultural adjuvants industry is an essential part of modern agriculture, contributing to the efficient and effective use of agrochemicals in crop protection and enhancement. The industry is driven by the need for increased agricultural productivity and sustainable farming practices. Ongoing research and development are likely to continue shaping the future of this industry.

Leading Market Players

- BASF SE

- Corteva

- Croda International Plc

- Evonik Industries

- GarrCo Products Inc.

- Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC

- Loveland Products Inc.

- Nufarm, Solvay Inc.

- WinField Solutions LLC

