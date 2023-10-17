Equestrian Equipment Market Growth Is Expected To Reach US$ 3,300 Million By 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Equestrian Equipment Market

Equestrian Equipment Market is expected to witness growth at 4.1% CAGR by 2033. The rising equestrian sporting is driving the demand for Equestrian Equipment

ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The equestrian equipment market reached a valuation of US$ 2,200 Million in FY 2023. Furthermore, across the 2023-2033 period of assessment, growth is expected to accelerate at a 4.1% CAGR, reaching US$ 3,300 Million.Enthusiasts and experts alike are drawn to innovative innovations in the equestrian equipment market that give measures for improving training approaches. For example, the sophisticated synchronization system on exhibit at BETA (British Equestrian Trade Association) allows assessment through the use of sensors in reins that can measure riders' contact with reins at all times.Download Sample Copy of This Report:The equestrian equipment market is a niche but thriving segment of the sports and leisure industry, driven by the passion of horse riders and the commitment to horse care. It offers an extensive array of products, including saddles, reins, bits, stirrups, riding boots, helmets, and horse blankets, among others. Equestrian equipment is essential for ensuring the safety and comfort of riders, as well as the well-being of horses. Whether for competitive equestrian sports, leisure riding, or horse care, the market serves a broad spectrum of consumers, from professional riders to hobbyists.Key Growth Drivers:Equestrian Sports: The growth of equestrian sports, including disciplines such as show jumping, dressage, eventing, and rodeo, has fueled the demand for specialized equestrian equipment. Riders require gear that enhances their performance and ensures their safety.Rising Participation: Increased participation in horseback riding, not only as a sport but also for leisure and therapy, has expanded the customer base for equestrian equipment. Riding enthusiasts seek quality gear to enhance their riding experience.Equestrian Tourism: The growth of equestrian tourism, which includes trail riding, horse safaris, and guided riding excursions, has contributed to the demand for durable and comfortable riding equipment for tourists and adventurers.E-commerce and Online Retail: The proliferation of e-commerce has transformed the equestrian equipment market, making a wide range of products accessible to consumers worldwide. Online retailers offer convenience and a broader selection.Key Takeaways from the Market StudyAs of 2023, Fact expects the equestrian equipment industry to be valued at US$ 2200 MillionAccording to Fact, a CAGR of 3% was recorded for the equestrian equipment market from 2018-2022From 2023 to 2033, the equestrian equipment industry is poised to flourish at a 4.1% CAGRBy 2033, the equestrian equipment landscape is slated to reach a valuation of US$ 3300 MillionThe Helmets segment is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period.As per Fact's projections, the market for equestrian equipment in the UK will likely expand at a 4% CAGRChina is poised to yield a CAGR of 3.5% with respect to equestrian equipment in 2033“According to the Equine Business Association, more than 16 million people globally are projected to engage in the sport. This feature is projected to open up new growth opportunities for equestrian equipment producers, influencing the market in the future years.” comments an analyst at Fact.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Competitive LandscapeProminent players in the Equestrian Equipment Industry are taking advantage of the rapidly increasing demand for the Equestrian Equipment in various applications. To further their outreach, players are relying on collaborations, partnerships and acquisitions with existing small, medium and large-scale players. Some prominent market developments are as follows:In March 2022, Carlyle Group, a worldwide investment corporation, agreed to purchase the Dainese Group from Investcorp and Lino Dainese. Cristiano Silei will remain CEO of the firm. As is normal, the acquisition is subject to regulatory clearances.In October 2021, Cavallo announces the launch of a Product Suite to Improve Distribution. Software that increases execution, control, and intelligence for an optimal distribution strategy will be introduced at the company's Product Premiere Week.Industry NewsSafety Standards: The equestrian equipment industry has been focused on enhancing safety standards. Helmets, vests, and protective gear have undergone innovations to reduce the risk of injuries to riders.Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Products: Increasingly, consumers have shown interest in environmentally friendly and sustainable equestrian equipment. Manufacturers have responded by developing products using eco-conscious materials and production processes.Customization and Personalization: Customization has become a notable trend in the market. Many riders prefer personalized gear, from saddles and riding apparel to engraved bridles and monogrammed blankets.Advancements in Materials: Innovations in materials have led to lighter, more durable, and breathable equestrian equipment. High-performance textiles, shock-absorbing foams, and advanced leather treatments have improved the quality and comfort of riding gear.Tech-Integrated Equipment: The integration of technology into equestrian equipment has become more common. Smart saddles and wearable tech for horses, like fitness trackers and GPS devices, offer riders valuable insights into horse performance and health.Alternative Riding Disciplines: The market has seen the emergence of alternative riding disciplines, such as Western dressage and natural horsemanship. These disciplines come with their own specialized equipment and attire.Recent Developments :In March 2022, Carlyle Group, a worldwide investment corporation, agreed to purchase the Dainese Group from Investcorp and Lino Dainese. Cristiano Silei will remain CEO of the firm. As is normal, the acquisition is subject to regulatory clearances.In October 2021, Cavallo announced the launch of a Product Suite to Improve Distribution. Software that increases execution, control, and intelligence for an optimal distribution strategy will be introduced at the company's Product Premiere Week.Some of the prominent Prominent Equestrian Equipment Service Players:Ariat InternationalDainese S.p.ACavallo GmbHHKM Sports Equipment GmbHKey Segments Covered in the Equestrian Equipment Industry SurveyBy Product Type :Equine EquipmentSaddle padStirrupSaddleHorseshoes and Protection BootsSnaffle BridleAccessoriesRider EquipmentRiding BootsGlovesHelmetsProtective VestsBy Buyer Type :IndividualInstitutionalOthersBy Sales Channel :Specialty StoresOthersBy Sports Type :Individual SportsOthersBy Region :North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeAsia PacificMiddle East & AfricaMore Insights AvailableFact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Equestrian Equipment market, presenting historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.The study reveals essential insights on the basis of Product Type (Equine Equipment and Rider Equipment), Buyer Type (Individual, Institutional and Others), Sales Channel (Specialty Stores and Others), Sports Type (Individual Sports and Others), across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:Gym Equipment Market : The global gym equipment market dominated by North America with over one-fourth market share, says Fact.Smart Sports Equipment Market : The global smart sports equipment market is reach US$ 1,655.1 Mn & further expand at a CAGR of 2.8%. Europe market is estimated to value at US$ 369.7 Mn in 2022.Contact:US Sales Office:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583E-Mail :

S. N. Jha

Fact

+ +1 628-251-1583

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn

Other