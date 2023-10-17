Fish Roe Enzymes And Extracts Market To Be Worth US$ 1, .45 Million By Year 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Growing demand for convenience foods and the development of innovative products using food enzymes, including marine enzymes, are driving market growth.

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The fish roe enzymes and extracts market sales are estimated to reach US$ 495.0 million in 2023 and US$ 1,038.45 million by 2033, according to Future Market Insights (FMI). Over the next ten years, the demand for fish roe enzymes and extracts is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7.7%.The food and beverage, cosmetics, dietary supplement and pharmaceutical industries all use fish roe enzymes and extracts. They are utilized as natural taste enhancers, dietary supplements, or functional components in the food sector. Fish roe extracts are used for their skin-nourishing, anti-aging, and moisturizing qualities in cosmetics.Get Your Sample Report Now and Discover the Thriving Market Trends in Food Industry :They frequently appear in dietary supplements due to their high nutritional value, which includes vitamins and omega-3 fatty acids. The make-up of the eggs and the method of extraction are what determine the precise uses and advantages of fish roe enzymes and extracts.The beneficial substances found in eggs are concentrated in extracts made from fish roe. The components from the roe that must be removed include proteins, peptides, fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals. Several methods, such as enzymatic hydrolysis, solvent extraction, and supercritical fluid extraction, can be used to create these extracts.Key Takeaways from the Fish Roe Enzymes and Extracts Market Report:By 2033, the market for Fish Roe Enzymes and Extracts is projected to be worth US$ 1,038.4 million.By 2033, it is expected that the market for protease type of fish roe enzymes and extracts will be worth US$ 28.5 million.By 2033, the United States is anticipated to have a significant value share of 34.7% of the global market.By 2033, it is anticipated that the Fish Roe Enzymes and Extracts market in India will be worth US$ 108.65 million.“Rising consumer demand for natural and sustainable products, the growth of the health and wellness sector, and the need for environmentally friendly solutions are some of the factors driving the market potential for fish roe enzymes and extracts. They believe that the market for fish roe extracts and enzymes would continue to grow and offer lucrative business opportunities”, says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights. .Who is Winning?Aroma NZ Ltd, SNP Korea Co., Ltd, BioPureDx, Frutarom Health, Laboratoires Expanscience, Croda International, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Lipotec Group,Vital Proteins, Viscofan BioEngineering, Naturalin Bio-Resources Co., Ltd., BioMarine International, Nikken Sohonsha CorporationThese companies are concentrating on expanding their portfolios by launching new products. They also use strategies such as advertisements, partnerships, acquisitions, agreements, and mergers to stay relevant in the market.For instance,In 2019, DuPont Introduces POWERPasta Enzymes to Assist Food Producers in Offer Products with Improved Appearance and 'Bite' at Lower CostsExplore In-Depth Market Analysis: Purchase to Access Segment-specific Details, Uncover Crucial Trends, Drivers, and Challenges:Fish Roe Enzymes and Extracts Market by Category:By Type:ProteaseLipaseAmylaseCellulaseOthersBy Source:Salmon roeHerring roeCaviarCapelin roeOthersBy Application:Food & BeveragesBioenergy and biogasPharmaceuticalsCosmetics & Personal CareDietary supplementOthersBy Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaEuropeEast AsiaSouth AsiaOceaniaMiddle East & AfricaAuthor by:Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage on the Food and Beverage Market Domain:Fish Feed Market : is expected to accumulate a valuation of US$ 116,480 million in 2023 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2033. According to Future Market Insights, fish feed revenue is expected to total US$ 163,530 million in 2033.Fishmeal Market : is estimated to be valued at USD 8,000 Million in the year 2022 and is estimated to grow at an unprecedented rate to achieve a value of USD 15,000 Million by the year 2032 with a CAGR of 7.7% during the assessment period.About Future Market Insights (FMI)Future Market Insights, Inc. 