Spresso.AI Partners With Bigcommerce To Bring AI-Powered Pricing To Brands And Retailers

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Spresso, (“Spresso” or the“Company”), a leading provider of AI-powered pricing solutions, is excited to announce its partnership with top ecommerce platform, BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC). As a part of BigCommerce's technology partner program, Spresso brings its powerful generative pricing solution, Price Optimization, to BigCommerce customers.At the core of the Spresso and BigCommerce partnership is the robust BigCommerce partner ecosystem, offering brands and retailers an array of best-in-class ecommerce solutions. Spresso's inclusion unlocks the revenue-generating potential of dynamic AI-based pricing for BigCommerce brands and retailers.“Our partnership with Spresso further illustrates our commitment to providing brands and retailers access to the highest-caliber technologies and service providers available in the industry,” said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for “Spresso shares our desire to help customers sell more and grow faster to maximize success, and we look forward to working together to mutually support our shared customers.”Generative pricing, also known as, AI-powered pricing, enables customers to maximize profit margin, conversion, or any range in between. Price Optimization, Spresso's generative pricing solution, was built by retail operators in direct response to their own challenges with pricing. The solution leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics to dynamically adjust prices based on real-time demand and customer behavior.Spresso CEO Jared Yaman expressed enthusiasm for the partnership stating,“We are thrilled to partner with BigCommerce and to build on the momentum AI solutions are delivering for businesses. We've seen firsthand the impressive revenue gains Price Optimization has yielded for customers and we are confident that our partnership with BigCommerce will accelerate the opportunity to put this powerful technology in the hands of more businesses.”Visit to learn more about the generative pricing solution, Price Optimization.About SpressoSpresso is the New York-based technology company behind Price Optimization. The Company is a leading provider of generative pricing software and is comprised of a team of technology and data operators with a passion for retail. The Company's platform leverages machine learning, advanced analytics, and artificial intelligence to create better business outcomes for ecommerce customers. Spresso's Price Optimization is a modular SaaS solution that is designed to help businesses increase revenue, improve profitability, and gain a competitive edge. For more information, please visit or follow us on LinkedIn .About BigCommerceBigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading open software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers brands and retailers of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. BigCommerce provides its customers with sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2C and B2B companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry's, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Solo Stove, Ted Baker and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in London, Kyiv, San Francisco, and Sydney. For more information, please visit or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.Media ContactsFor more information about Spresso's partnership with BigCommerce or to schedule an interview please contact:Allison WaszSpresso

