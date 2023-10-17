Secureweb3 Announces Launch Of Web3 Brand Protection Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SecureWeb3 announces the launch of its Web3 Brand Protection Platform that will provide multi-channel scanning of Web3 Domains, NFT & Metaverse marketplaces.

- Imran AliHEBDEN BRIDGE, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SecureWeb3, a leading provider of Web3 security solutions, announced today the official launch of their Web3 brand protection platform, designed to protect businesses and brands from IP infringements across Web3 applications such Web3 Domain Names, NFT and Metaverse marketplaces.With the rise of decentralised technologies and the growing adoption of Web3, businesses face new challenges in protecting their intellectual property from various online threats.This new Web3 brand protection platform is the first of its kind and has been designed to remove a brands 'digital blindspot' by proactively scanning for intellectual property violations and streamlining the the process of issuing takedown requests and notices, providing businesses with the necessary tools to safeguard their intellectual property and maintain their online reputation."After more than 12 months of development we are excited to announce the launch of our new Web3 brand protection platform," said Imran Ali, CEO of SecureWeb3. "We are extremely proud of what we have achieved so far and we are excited to onboard our first customers and begin protecting them by scanning and detecting potential intellectual property infringements. Our unique on chain take down tool will be a game changer when it comes to sending legal notices to Web3 wallets..."The platform provides a variety of features, including:- Search for Brand Names, Product Names & Slogans- Scan Web3 Platforms (Web3 Domains, NFT & Metaverse Marketplaces)- Report Infringements Directly to Platforms- Send Web3 Takedown Notices to the Asset Owners Wallet- Daily, Weekly, Monthly Monitoring and Alerts- Reports (Results by Platform, Takedown Notices, New Results)SecureWeb3's brand protection platform is designed for a wide variety of businesses including law firms, corporate brands, fashion brands, sports teams, celebrities, technology businesses, start ups and anyone who needs to protect their intellectual property.About SecureWeb3SecureWeb3 helps businesses and brands to secure their Web3 presence by offering a full suite of security services including training, consultancy & brand protection solutions. For more information, please visit

