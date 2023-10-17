Texas A&M University System Modernizes Legacy Mainframe With Astadia

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astadia, the mainframe-to-cloud migration experts, announce the successful completion of a mainframe modernization initiative at the Texas A&M University System, one of the nation's most prominent institutions of higher education with an annual budget surpassing $4.5 billion.



This project involved modernizing the A&M System's Financial Accounting Management Information System (FAMIS), a cornerstone of the organization's business operations for decades. This was the last of A&M System's mainframe systems to be modernized. The use of mainframe computers at The Texas A&M University System dates back to the late 1950s.

Like many organizations that rely on mainframe systems, the A&M System faced escalating mainframe operating costs, IT recruitment challenges, and technological constraints as a result of their reliance on their legacy IBM platform. IT leaders at the A&M System wanted to optimize their use of resources, improve cybersecurity, increase agility, and foster innovation.

They also wanted to preserve their investments in the FAMIS system, however, retaining the custom business logic that had served them well over the course of several decades. Astadia worked with IT leaders at the Texas A&M University System and other technology partners to refactor FAMIS to Microsoft Windows and SQL Server.

“In education, like in many other industries, organizations are more and more aware of the need to modernize their IT infrastructure to stay competitive and agile. Astadia has facilitated this transformation, ensuring a seamless transition to more modern platforms that enable cost reduction and institutional innovation.” – Scott G. Silk, Chairman and CEO of Astadia.

The A&M System wanted to work with an organization that could present them with a spectrum of modernization options, then support them through the process, regardless of which modernization approach they chose. They chose Astadia because of the company's deep mainframe expertise. The opportunity to automate both the migration and the testing through Astadia's FastTrack platform was another a key factor in the partner selection.

According to Mark Schultz , Deputy Chief Information Officer, modernizing FAMIS was one of the system's biggest challenges due to the sheer size and scope of the project and the successful completion marks“the end of an era.”

Texas A&M University System officials expect that the modernization project will save their organization approximately $1.5 million annually in operating costs, in addition to improving cybersecurity and IT agility.

About The Texas A&M University System

The Texas A&M University System is one of the largest systems of higher education in the nation, with a budget of $7.2 billion. Through a statewide network of 11 universities, a comprehensive health science center, eight state agencies, and the RELLIS Campus, the Texas A&M System educates more than 152,000 students and makes more than 24 million additional educational contacts through service and outreach programs each year. System-wide, research and development expenditures exceed $1 billion and help drive the state's economy.

About Astadia

Astadia is the market-leading software-enabled mainframe migration company, specializing in moving IBM and Unisys mainframe applications and databases to distributed and cloud platforms in unprecedented timeframes. With more than 30 years of experience, and over 300 mainframe migrations completed, enterprises and government organizations choose Astadia for its deep expertise, range of technologies, and the ability to automate complex migrations, as well as testing at scale. Learn more: .

Texas A&M Scores a Win in Legacy Modernization





Tags automated testing refactor Astadia Texas A&M University System digital transformation mainframe modernization Related Links