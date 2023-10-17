Global Ice Skating Equipment Market Forecast 2023-2032 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Ice Skating Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The ice skating equipment market is expected to reach $9.03 billion by 2027, with a 9.5% CAGR, as per TBRC's Ice Skating Equipment Global Market Report 2023 .

Ice skating equipment market growth is driven by the growing popularity of ice-skating sports. North America leads the ice skating equipment market share. Key players: Decathlon SA., Mizuno Corporation, Tecnica Group S.p.A., K2 Sports LLC., Wilson Skates, Bauer Hockey Inc., Reebok-CCM Hockey Inc., Riedell Shoe Inc., Mondor Skating, Rollerblade Inc., Easton Hockey Inc., EDEA srl, A and R Sports, MK Blades, Roces S.p.A., Apex Skating Inc.

Ice Skating Equipment Market Segments

.By Type: Accessories, Apparel, Figure Skates, Hockey Skates, Racing Skates, Recreational Skates

.By Distribution Channel: Sporting Goods Retailers, Hypermarkets And Supermarkets, Department Stores, Online Retail Stores

.By End-User: Professional Users, Personal Or Recreational Users, Sports Trainers

.By Geography: The global ice skating equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Ice skating equipment refers to the specialized gear and accessories used by individuals participating in ice skating activities. Ice skating equipment is designed to provide comfort, support, and safety, enhancing ice performance, and encompasses a range of items designed to facilitate smooth and controlled movement on the ice.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Ice Skating Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Ice Skating Equipment Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Ice Skating Equipment Market Size And Growth

......

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

