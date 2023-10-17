John Rosemond, Renowned Parenting Expert And Best-Selling Author, Addresses Family Structure And Social Norms

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

John Rosemond

John Rosemond highlights the correlation between fatherless households and increased antisocial behavior.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- John Rosemond , a distinguished parenting expert and best-selling author known for his extensive work in psychology and family counseling since 1971, has voiced his views on the significance of family structure in contemporary society. With a background that includes earning a master's degree in psychology from Western Illinois University and receiving the prestigious Distinguished Alumni Award from the same institution in 1999, Rosemond is a respected figure in the field.

In a recent statement, Rosemond emphasizes the impact of fatherless homes on the breakdown of family structure, leading to what he perceives as a concerning erosion of social norms and order. He draws a connection between the breakdown of family units and the onset of public displays of antisocial behavior. Rosemond contends that instances of this unpredictable and hazardous conduct, such as obscene daylight looting, are disproportionately influenced by specific individuals.

"As the fatherless home has increased, so has the incidence of brazen public displays of antisocial behavior - broad-daylight looting, for example, perpetrated by adolescents and young adults, mostly male," says Rosemond.

According to TIME , research consistently demonstrates that children are positioned for greater success in life when raised by two parents. Rosemond also raises concerns about entitlement programs and attributes their promotion, especially in the Black community, to progressive liberal activism. He strongly links these policies to the Democratic Party. He contends that these entitlements may not necessarily be aiding the Black community.

The Democratic Party is not effectively assisting the Black community, asserts Rosemond. Similar to the situation where powerful regional and international interests, notably those of the Iranian elite, manipulate the Palestinians, he adds that the Black community faces manipulation rather than genuine support.

Rosemond's insights and viewpoints are part of his longstanding dedication to assisting families, children, and parents. Rosemond retired his newspaper column in May 2023. It ran for 47 years and reached 750 newspapers nationwide. Since its retirement, he has shifted his focus to speaking engagements, his podcast, "Because I Said So!" available on all major streaming platforms, and writing a Substack newsletter . With a remarkable portfolio of over twenty books, he has solidified his place as an influential figure in the field of parenting and child-rearing. In his latest book, "The Bible Parenting Code: Revealing God's Perfect Parenting Plan," Rosemond continues to share his wisdom and guidance on parenting, providing readers with a valuable resource rooted in a deep understanding of the subject.

