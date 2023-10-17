(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Health care at finger tips

AIP Clinic: Revolutionizing Cross-Border Dermatology in Europe with AI-Powered Access

- Kovács MátéBUDAPEST, HUNGARY, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AIP Clinic, an innovative healthcare company, is set to redefine the way medical services are accessed with the launch of its AI-driven platform. This remarkable development will empower patients across the EU and beyond to receive top-quality healthcare services right at their fingertips, regardless of their location.AIP Clinic has already made exploit by channeling the power of artificial intelligence to provide professional dermatological diagnosis and treatment based on a simple photo submission. This pioneering approach makes AIP Clinic one of the world's first end-to-end digital clinics, advancing healthcare on a national scale. Patients can make use of the dermatological examinations from the comfort of their homes by submitting a photo of their symptoms, marking a milestone as AIP becomes the first company in Europe to offer such a service to the general public.Since its inventory, AIP Clinic has achieved remarkable results, having successfully treated over 30,000 patients and identified more than 1,000 suspected cancer cases in just five months. This achievement underscores the staggering potential of AIP Clinic's AI-based healthcare model.Here's how AIP Clinic works:Images submitted by patients are thoroughly reviewed by medical professionals. Kovács Máté, founder of AIP Clinic, highlighted the efficiency of their AI system, stating, "Artificial intelligence is exceptionally fast, capable of reviewing numerous images in a single day and providing preliminary diagnoses based on just one image." The system pre-evaluates images, identifies possible pathologies, and ranks them by severity. In 90% of cases, doctors choose one of the AI's top three suggestions, demonstrating the system's accuracy and effectiveness.AIP Derm, the flagship AI, can detect 700 different pathologies, covering an impressive 95% of skin diseases, a far-reaching capability compared to most competing AI solutions. AIP Labs envisions these digital health technologies as the catalyst for a shift towards prevention-focused healthcare, allowing for the early detection and successful treatment of diseases.In a world where patients often wait for an average of six weeks to see a dermatologist after a GP referral, AIP Clinic's average waiting time for diagnosis and prescription is currently just 2 hours. This remarkable reduction in waiting times underscores the potential of digital healthcare to enhance access and efficiency. "The service also greatly reduces the administrative burden for doctors, who can make a diagnosis and treatment plan for a patient in 1-2 minutes instead of 9-15 minutes. Conversely, this also means that they can handle an average of 40 cases in an hour. This allows AIP Clinic to attend to every customer equally and at a very high rate.AIP Clinic's impact extends beyond geographic boundaries. By leveraging AI-based digital healthcare, AIP Clinic can provide basic care to anyone with internet access through a smartphone, bridging healthcare gaps in remote villages and underserved communities. AIP Clinic already provides free services to isolated Roma villages in Eastern Europe and offers remote care for the homeless in partnership with the Charity Service of the Order of Malta.Looking ahead, AIP Labs aims to integrate its dermatology service into various clinical systems while simultaneously developing AI solutions in cardiology. AIP Cardio, in development, will predict disease risks using data from multiple sources such as ECG, CT scans, cardiac ultrasounds, and lung ultrasounds. AIP's long-term vision is to digitalize healthcare processes and offer them through a central digital clinic accessible worldwide.AIP Clinic's commitment to leveraging technology for better healthcare access marks a significant step toward a future where quality medical services are just getting more better and easy.For more information about AIP Clinic and its innovative healthcare solutions reach them on their website:

Czabán Samu

AIP CLINIC

+36 1 443 3033

