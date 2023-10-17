Music Commission Holds 2Nd International Opera Festival

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) The International Opera Festival's second iteration will take place at Princess Nourah bint Abdulrahman University in Riyadh from November 2–4, 2023, under the auspices of the Music Commission. The festival will feature a number of opera performances as well as an exhibition of famous operatic works.

The World Philharmonic Orchestra will perform throughout the three-day festival, which is aimed at music fans of all ages as well as national and international music stars. It will also house an exhibition of Franco Zeffirelli's opera works.

By hosting this festival, the Music Commission hopes to create a yearly international celebration of opera as one of the unique musical genres, showcasing it to local artists and audiences as a significant symbol of the arts and culture, as well as supporting the music industry, enhancing local culture, and promoting global cultural understanding.