Former Pennsylvania Secretary Of State Kathy Boockvar Launches Athena Strategies, LLC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar announced today the formal launch of Athena Strategies, a non-partisan consulting firm that advises and collaborates with a broad base of organizations, institutions, and government officials to strengthen election security, democracy, and civil discourse in the United States.

Drawing upon her broad election experience, Boockvar founded Athena Strategies to provide election security guidance, best practices, and resources, as well as advise on election policy and legislation. Athena Strategies also collaborates with partners to increase dissemination of accurate election information to voters and the public, to help increase trust in and knowledge of our electoral processes. For years, Boockvar has been pioneering a vision for a more integrative and informed democracy and, through Athena Strategies, has initiated an evolving library of resources by election professionals and partners.

“The mission of Athena Strategies is clear: we're here to support and provide resources for election officials, inform and engage voters, fortify election security, increase trust in elections, and champion the fundamental right to vote. Athena Strategies represents our commitment to safeguarding our democracy,” said Boockvar.

Boockvar serves as Senior Advisor to the Brennan Center for Justice and the Institute for Responsive Government , among other partners. She also works closely with and develops resources for the Committee for Safe and Secure Elections (CSSE) , a cross-sector collaboration of election officials, law enforcement, federal agencies, and nonpartisan organizations, working together to help protect election workers, voters, and infrastructure from threats and violence.

“Advising on issues including election security and integrity, physical security for election officials and voters, and countering threats to our democracy, Kathy's extensive background in elections – from voting rights attorney to Secretary of State to cybersecurity professional – give her a rare combination of legal and policy acuity as well as a practical approach to strengthening the security of our electoral processes,” said Larry Norden, Senior Director of the Elections and Government Program at the Brennan Center for Justice.

“Kathy's deep expertise as a former chief election official, combined with her leadership in election security and as a voting rights attorney, creates a unique ability to see issues from every angle and provide thoughtful and practical guidance,” said Sam Oliker-Friedland, Executive Director for the Institute for Responsive Government.

Boockvar has been a national leader in election security, democracy, and government and nonprofit administration over the last two decades, including serving as Secretary of State of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania from 2019-2021. Prior to serving as Secretary, Boockvar was Senior Advisor to Governor Tom Wolf on Election Modernization, where she also worked closely with local, state, and federal officials to strengthen election security and technology.

“My experiences as Secretary of State during the 2020 election cycle reinforced my dedication to doing everything it takes to fortify our democracy,” said Boockvar.“Athena Strategies furthers that commitment by promoting informed civic engagement and providing vital resources to ensure the strength of our democracy for generations to come.”

During her tenure as Secretary of State, Boockvar co-chaired Pennsylvania's Inter-Agency Election Security and Preparedness Workgroup. She also led new election security and integrity measures across the state and oversaw secure and accessible elections amidst a global pandemic with record voter participation and transparency. These measures included the certification and deployment of new updated, secure, and accessible voting systems, and piloting risk-limiting audits, advanced measures that help confirm election outcomes are correct and voting equipment and procedures worked properly.

“I've witnessed firsthand Kathy Boockvar's unparalleled dedication to and expertise in strengthening election security and voting rights,” said Tim Gates, Counsel to Myers Brier & Kelly and Boockvar's former Chief Counsel at the PA Department of State.“Kathy's unwavering leadership and commitment to upholding election integrity and building resilience, even in the face of a global pandemic and expansive legislative changes to PA election law, has not only strengthened our democracy but also increased voter participation.”

Since leaving office, Boockvar has remained a national leader in election security and democracy. Before launching Athena Strategies, she worked for the Center for Internet Security (CIS) as Vice President of Election Operations, where she led programs to provide election officials with the highest standards of election and cyber security practices and systems. In earlier years, Boockvar had also served as a poll worker and as a voting rights attorney.

About Athena Strategies

Rooted in principles of the world's first democracy and the values of the Greek goddess of wisdom, Athena Strategies works with a broad base of partners on a wide range of election security and democracy issues. As president of Athena Strategies, Kathy Boockvar uses her breadth of experience to advise and collaborate with organizations, academic institutions, and government officials to fortify election security, strengthen democracy, and expand education and engagement about elections in the United States.

