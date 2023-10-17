Biofungicides As The Cornerstone Of Organic Farming And Sustainable Agriculture By PMI

The demand for pesticide-free and organic produce is driving growth in the organic farming sector. A key tool in organic farming, B i ofungicides market are projected to become more widely used in the future.

In August 2023, FMC launched Entazia biofungicide in India. Farmers are given a strong and long-lasting instrument by ENTAZIA to safeguard their crops from fungus while upholding environmental purity. By utilizing Bacillus subtilis inherent skills, this ground-breaking solution combats one of the most dangerous illnesses to affect rice: bacterial leaf blight.

To safeguard the environment and public health, governments and regulatory agencies are putting more stringent restrictions on the use of chemical pesticides. The introduction of biofungicides is favored by the current regulatory environment. Crop production and quality are still seriously threatened by fungus diseases.

Biofungicide Market future outlook Market Growth:



Growing Demand for Sustainable Agriculture: As awareness of environmental sustainability and the need for reduced chemical pesticide use continues to rise, there is a strong and growing demand for biofungicides. Farmers are seeking environmentally friendly solutions that are safe for consumers, farmworkers, and beneficial organisms.

Expansion of Organic Farming: Biofungicides are an essential component of organic farming practices. As the organic food market continues to grow, so does the demand for biofungicides as a key tool for disease management in organic crop production.

Regulatory Support: Governments are increasingly promoting and regulating the use of biopesticides, including biofungicides, as a safer and more sustainable alternative to chemical pesticides. This support is expected to drive market growth.

Advancements in Biotechnology: Ongoing advancements in biotechnology, including genetic engineering and the development of more effective biocontrol agents, will lead to the introduction of more potent and versatile biofungicides. Microbial and Botanical Solutions: Biofungicides based on beneficial microorganisms (such as bacteria and fungi) and plant extracts are expected to gain traction. These natural solutions provide a broad spectrum of disease control.

