Global Functional Protein Market Size To Reach USD 28.15 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

The global functional protein market size is expected to reach USD 28.15 Billion in 2032 and register a steady revenue CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising prevalence of chronic diseases is a key factor driving market revenue growth. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 41 million people die each year because of chronic diseases. Protein aids in the repair and construction of the body's tissues, which fuels metabolic activities, regulates potential of Hydrogen (pH) and fluid balance, and supports the immune system. Proteins also aid in preventing high blood pressure, which as a result improves heart health and reduces fat and prevents heart disease. In addition, increasing awareness regarding health among individuals is another factor driving revenue growth of the market. A protein-rich diet uses very little insulin and helps with sugar control, as a result, diabetic individuals benefit from a protein-rich diet. Moreover, rising demand for plant-based proteins among individuals is also expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period. For instance, on 27 July 2020, Nestlé introduced a new line of YES! snack bars with 10 grams of plant protein from a delightful natural combination of almonds and peas and provides consumers with energy on the go. The new protein bars, are manufactured with healthful ingredients, are high in fiber, include no artificial colors or preservatives, are gluten-free, and are acceptable for vegetarians. However, high prices of high-quality functional protein products is a key factor, which could restrain market revenue growth. Functional protein products, such as shakes and bars, may contain added sugars and fats to enhance taste, which can lead to rising calorie intake, hence as a result is not effective in weight management.

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 7.30 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 14.5% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 28.15 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Product type, source, functionality, application, certifications and labels, consumer preference, distribution channel, and Region. Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled ADM, DuPont, Cargill, Incorporated ̧ Ingredion, Arla Foods amba, Roquette Frères, BASF SE, Glanbia PLC, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, and DSM Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global functional protein market is fragmented with large and medium-sized market players accounting for the majority of revenue. Major players are deploying various strategies, entering into mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective in the market. Some major players included in the global functional protein market report are:



Strategic Development

On 21 March 2022, CP Kelco, a leading nature-based ingredient solutions company, and food ingredient startup Shiru, Inc. announced a new partnership to accelerate the transition to a sustainable food system by discovering and developing next-generation plant-based proteins using precision fermentation technology. Through this partnership, the company will enable food producers to produce delicious, nutritious, and sustainable foods that have a fraction of the environmental impact of traditional, animal-derived foods.

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The protein bars segment accounted for largest revenue share in the global functional protein market in 2022. This is due to rising demand for protein bars since these bring a number of health and fitness benefits to individuals. These bars are high in protein, which aids in the rebuilding and repair of muscle tissue. Many protein bars are low in sugar, making these an excellent choice for healthy eating as a snack, and individuals consume protein bars to reduce weight. In addition, protein bars can also aid in increasing energy levels because the protein releases energy slowly over time, hence driving revenue growth of this segment. For instance, athletes benefit from high protein bars because these deliver the protein and nutrients needed to enhance athletic performance and recovery. The nutritional value of these bars is perfect for building muscle tissues and repairing the microscopic muscle tears that occur during the workout.

The animal segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth in the global functional protein market during the forecast period. This is due to rising demand for functional animal proteins owing to various benefits such as improving water binding, and texture, reducing syneresis, increasing emulsifying ability, and improving organoleptic properties. Animal proteins, such as casein, whey protein, gelatin, egg proteins, and fibroin, are commonly utilized in the food industry to produce protein particles. Whey proteins are frequently utilized in the food sector because of their high nutritional content and outstanding functional properties, such as emulsification, gelling, foaming, and thickening. The Asia Pacific market accounted for largest revenue share in the global functional protein market in 2022. This is due to increasing awareness regarding health among individuals and rising demand for plant-based. In addition, rising consumption of functional proteins owing to their various benefits, such as lowering Low-Density Lipoproteins (LDL) cholesterol levels and reducing the risk of heart disease. Moreover, rising strategic initiatives taken by major market players is also expected to drive market revenue growth of this region during the forecast period.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global functional protein market on the basis of product type, source, functionality, application, certifications and labels, consumer preference, distribution channel, and region:



Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Protein Bars



Protein Powder



Protein Drinks and Shakes



Functional Foods

Protein Supplements

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Animal



Plant

Microbial

Functionality Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Muscle Building and Recovery



Weight Management



Digestive Health



Bone Health



Immune Support



Cardiovascular Health

Anti-Aging

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Functional Food



Functional Beverages



Dietary Supplements



Sports Nutrition



Personal Care and Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Certifications and Labels Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Organic



Non-Genetically Modified Organisms (GMO)

Gluten-Free

Consumer Preferences Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Vegan and Vegetarian



Allergen-Free



Low-Carb



Low-Sugar

High-Fiber

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Online Retails



Brick-and-Mortar Stores



Specialty Stores



Health and Fitness Centers

Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) Sales

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019–2032)



North America





U.S.





Canada



Mexico



Europe





Germany





UK





France





Spain





BENELUX



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific





China





India





Japan





South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America





Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa





Saudi Arabia





UAE





Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

