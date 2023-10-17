Global Polyurea Market Size To Reach USD 3.17 Billion In 2032 | Emergen Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, Oct. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Polyurea Market size was USD Billion 1.23 in 2022 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising awareness about environmental benefits and technological advancements and customizations in construction and manufacturing methods and procedures are major factors driving market revenue growth. Polyurea coating is a sustainable option in many industries since these coatings provide numerous significant environmental advantages. Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) are not frequently present in polyurea formulations, which lowers harmful emissions during application and improves air quality. In addition, structures and equipment have longer useful lives, due to strength and resistance of polyuria, which saves resources by requiring less frequent upkeep and replacement. Polyurea shields underlying substrates from tainted soil and groundwater owing to product's resilience to chemicals and moisture. Polyurea is also Ultraviolet (UV) resilience and requires less frequent recoating, which reduces waste and the environmental impact of repeated maintenance. Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ Moreover, pipelines conveying corrosive and abrasive materials are protected from corrosion and abrasion by polyurea, which is used as a base coating, to avoid cathodic disbanding. Polyurea is applied as a coating on pumps to improve output while lowering cavitation and erosion. Furthermore, polyurea is also utilized to line aquaculture tanks and pond along with being used for canal repairs and leak-proofing. However, high initial costs of polyuria coatings, poor color stability when exposed to UV light, and requirement for specialized tools and experienced installers for a quality application are key factors, which could restrain market revenue growth. Furthermore, these coatings could have a short pot life, necessitating prompt application, and might be susceptible to poor surface preparation, resulting in adhesion problems. Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market Size in 2022 USD 1.23 Billion CAGR (2023–2032) 9.8% Revenue Forecast To 2032 USD 3.17 Billion Base Year For Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2019–2021 Forecast Period 2023–2032 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2023 to 2032 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments Covered Raw material, polyurea type, technology, end-use, and region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country Scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled PPG Industries, Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Dow, The VersaFlex Companies, Alberts Spray Solutions, LLC, W. R. Grace & Co., Huntsman International LLC, Protexx Spray Liner, and Thermo Shield LLC Customization Scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Click to Purchase this Report at an Exclusively Discounted Rate @

Major Companies and Competitive Landscape

The global polyurea market is fragmented, with many companies accounting for majority market revenue. Major companies are deploying various strategies, entering mergers & acquisitions, strategic agreements & contracts, developing, testing, and introducing more effective polyurea. Some major companies included in the global polyurea market report are:



PPG Industries, Inc.

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Dow

The VersaFlex Companies

Alberts Spray Solutions, LLC

W. R. Grace & Co.

Huntsman International LLC

Protexx Spray Liner Thermo Shield LLC

Strategic Development

On 8 November 2023, Induron Protective Coatings launched its newest product Novasafe, which is a thick-film, furfuryl-modified, and ceramic-filled novolac epoxy that can withstand the worst conditions in treatment facilities. Water and wastewater treatment facility owners, administrators, and engineers are under greater strain than ever to safeguard national water infrastructure. Longer immersed coating service lives are becoming more necessary in an era of greater influent volume, more chemically severe influent, and rising regulatory pressure.

Buy Exclusive Report @

Some Key Highlights From the Report



The aliphatic segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global polyuria market during the forecast period. This is because aliphatic diisocyanate-derived polyurea can keep their physical qualities even under UV exposure circumstances and resist color changes brought on by exposure to sunshine. aliphatic diisocyanate-derived polyuria is chosen for outdoor applications because these can enhance aesthetics with a glossy look and can be utilized at lower film thickness of about 30 millimeters.

The hybrid segment is expected to register steadily fast revenue growth rate in the global polyuria market during the forecast period. This is because hybrid polyurea is less expensive, has superior abrasion resistance, and adheres well to concrete and metallic surfaces. In contrast to pure polyurea coatings, hybrid polyurea products could not be as resistant to moisture or high temperatures.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global polyurea market during the forecast period. This is attributed to rising demand for polyurea as adhesives for various applications. Adhesives and sealants made of polyurea provide quick-curing solutions with unique characteristics. The usage of polyurea in containment liners, roof top coverings, bridges, offshore constructions, and automobile parking lot applications may be in demand due to the material's increased moisture resistance and quick setting characteristics. Contractors may increase material production, productivity, and profitability using the Reactor 3 system's next-generation intelligence and capability. Three product tiers Standard, Pro, and Elite are available for this new item. The tier structure is made to accommodate future modifications as requirements change over time while still serving the demands of current contractor.

Browse a Detailed Summary of the Research Report @

Emergen Research has segmented the global polyurea market on the basis of raw material, polyurea type, technology, end-use, and region:



Raw Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Aromatic

Aliphatic

Polyurea Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Hybrid

Pure

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Spraying



Hand-Mixing



Pouring

Brush or Rolled

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



Construction and Infrastructure



Oil & Gas (O&G)



Automotive



Industrial Manufacturing



Aerospace



Mining

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2032)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Benelux



Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



South Africa



Turkey Rest of Middle East & Africa

Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!



Microsurgical Instruments Market , By Product (Operating Microscopes, Micro Sutures, Micro Forceps, Microsurgery Needle Holders, Micro Scissors, and Others), By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market , By Disease Type (Systemic Autoimmune Disease and Localized Autoimmune Disease), By Test Type, By End-Use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2032

Neuroendoscopy Market , By Application (Transnasal Neuroendoscopy and Other), By Product Type (Rigid Neuroendoscopes and Other), By Usage (Reusable and Other), By Patient Age, By Application, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Elastography Imaging Market , By Modality (Ultrasound Elastography, Magnetic Resonance Elastography), By Application (Radiology, Cardiology, Urology, Vascular, Obstetrics), By End-use (Hospitals, ASCs), By Region Forecast to 2032 Over The Counter Tests Market , By Technology (Lateral Flow Assays, Immunoassays, Dipsticks), By Product (Infectious Disease Tests, Glucose Monitoring Tests, Pregnancy and Fertility Tests), By Region Forecast to 2032

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors. For more information, visit

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web:

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail:

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section:

Read our Press Release @



Structural Adhesives Market

Custom Catalysts Market

Cryogenic Market

Solvent Grade Isododecane Market

Titanium Dioxide Market

Chlor Alkali Market

Polyols Market

Methanol Market

Linear Low Density Polyethylene Market

Lubricating Oil Additives Market

Biobased Polyamide Market

Recycled Polyethylene Market

Expandable Polystyrene Market

Primer Market

Sustainable Carbon Negative Materials Market

Biaxially-Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) Film Market

Polyethylene Pouches Market

Flexible Polyurethane Foam Market

Syngas Catalysts Market Compostable Biopolymers Market





Tags Polyurea Market size Polyurea Market trend Polyurea Market types Polyurea Market us Polyurea Market share Related Links