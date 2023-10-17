A Carnival Of Savings At Jumbo This Autumn

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Gift your home the best appliances while also standing a chance to win prizes.

Dubai, UAE: Jumbo Electronics, one of the UAE's leading consumer electronics distributors and retailers, has announced the launch of its Appliance Carnival, running until 31st October as part of this year's Dubai Home Festival, now in its 5th year.

During the Carnival, shoppers will enjoy discounts of 25 to 30 per cent on selected home, kitchen, small and personal care appliances as well as assured cashback of up to AED 1,000 on each purchase (in the form of Jumbo gift vouchers).

Any customer buying a large appliance worth over AED 1,000 will also be able to participate in a raffle draw, with 5 lucky winners each getting to walk away with an 85-inch Samsung Frame TV and soundbar.

Shoppers can also avail of free delivery and installation on home appliances, and 0% interest when paying in 18 or 24 monthly installments with Easy Pay.

About Jumbo Electronics Co. (LLC)

Established in 1973, Jumbo Electronics Co. Ltd. is one of the oldest consumer electronics retailers in the UAE with an omnichannel retail experience. The concept offers superior experience and customized offerings on the latest technology products and services, offline as well as online through jumbo. Founded by the late Mr. Manu Chhabria, the Jumbo Group is a diversified business conglomerate that has established a legacy of Trust and Stability in the over 49 years of its existence. Jumbo OmniChannel Retail offers the best in mobile phones, laptops, TVs, home theatres, cameras, gaming, lifestyle products, accessories and telecom services. Jumbo is the strategic partner for high-end premium brands like Sony, PlayStation, Dyson and Hisense appliances. Jumbo Electronics has 17 stores across the emirates and operates franchisee stores for Sony, Dyson and DU telecom.