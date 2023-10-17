The City Of Lake Forest And Community Partners Team Up To Make The Monster Mash Dance A Smashing Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The City of Lake Forest hosted The Monster Mash Dance, a tradition for the special needs community. It was a night of fun for nearly 200 people.

- Andrew Patterson, ABSI PresidentORANGE COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- On October 7th, the City of Lake Forest hosted The Monster Mash Dance, a beloved tradition in the city for the special needs community. It was a night of fun, costumes, and, of course, dancing for nearly 200 people in attendance. This year, with Autism Behavior Services, Inc.'s (ABSI) involvement, the event aimed to be even more accessible and welcoming to individuals of all abilities, including those on the autism spectrum.In addition to this, ABSI rallied support among local businesses in Lake Forest to support the event. The outreach team was able to gather resources from such community partners such as Ralph's, Stater Bros., Wal-Mart, and Albertsons to graciously provide food, drinks, and other resources to make the event that much more special for everyone in attendance.“This exciting collaboration created a memorable Halloween event that was inclusive and enjoyable for all members of the Lake Forest special needs community.” Stated Kevin Fernandez, Recreation / Special Needs Supervisor for the City of Lake Forest.The event also featured a wide range of inclusive activities and games suitable for all ages and abilities, ensuring that everyone could join in the Halloween fun.ABSI President, Andrew Patterson expressed great enthusiasm about the partnership, saying, "We are excited to again work with the City of Lake Forest to make The Monster Mash Dance a truly inclusive event. This aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering a diverse and welcoming community wherever ABSI provides services. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the City of Lake Forest for years to come!"The Monster Mash Dance takes place in October every year. The event is free and open to all who would like to attend.Everyone in Lake Forest and the surrounding communities is invited to join in a spooktacular evening of dancing, laughter, and unity.For media inquiries, please contact:[Evan Jacobs - / 1-855-581-0100 ext. 115]About the City of Lake Forest: The City of Lake Forest is dedicated to providing inclusive services to the special needs community throughout the city. Learn more at .About Autism Behavior Services: Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) is a leading provider of ABA therapy services for individuals on the autism spectrum in Lake Forest. ABSI is committed to improving the lives of individuals and families affected by autism through evidence-based practices and compassionate care. They have a clinic centrally located in the city of Lake Forest to provide easy access to care for all families. Learn more at .

Evan Jacobs

Autism Behavior Services

+1 855-581-0100 ext. 115

