New Workshop: Sustainable Resilience In A World Of Overwhelm

Reorient and Renew Organizational Leadership as 2023 Winds Down with This New Workshop

- Tony Schwartz, CEO of The Energy Project

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Energy Project, professional development innovators, announced today a new 90-minute workshop called“Sustainable Resilience in a World of Overwhelm,” designed to reorient and renew organizational leadership as 2023 winds down and in preparation for 2024.

“We're moving into the homestretch of a year that has felt challenging, stressful, and even overwhelming for most of us - in the workplace and beyond,” said Tony Schwartz, CEO of The Energy Project.“At the end of chaotic year with no end to the chaos in sight, many leaders are asking themselves, 'how can I find calm in the center of the storm?' We've designed Sustainable Resilience in a World of Overwhelm specifically to address this question and equip leaders to respond.”

“Sustainable Resilience in a World of Overwhelm” delivers one key premise and actionable steps participants can take:“You can't control what happens in the outer world, but you can influence the way you feel on the inside, and how you respond as a result.”

Schwartz also said, '“Sustainable Resilience in a World of Overwhelm” offers a powerful way to ease your foot off the pedal, better regulate your nervous system, clear your mind, quiet your body, and take back more control of your life so you can bring the best of yourself to whatever challenge you're facing.”

Navigating the challenges of Q4 and beyond is on every leader's mind. This workshop will help them first recognize their internal state and then cultivate calm amidst the chaos. Schwart said,“To be more, you have to see more. What's going on inside you profoundly influences how you show up on the outside, but you can't change what you don't notice.”

In this experiential and interactive session, participants will:

-Understand their automatic stress responses in order to shift from reactivity to reflective choice, allowing for more rational decision-making and effective communication.

-Identify and manage internal“defenders” that arise during challenging situations in order to reduce workplace conflicts and improve collaboration.

-Recognize the role of quieting their bodies in order to calm their minds and emotions.

-Connect to the calmest, most capable part of themselves and put it back in charge to improve their performance and the performance of those they lead.

A Six-question Assessment

--------------------

“Who needs this?” asked Schwartz.“We pose several questions – where answering three or more with a 'no' clearly signals whether you're the right person for our workshop.”

"Questions featured on the home page of theenergyproject include:

“1. I get at least 7 hours of sleep.

“2. I take regular breaks during my workday.

“3. I stay calm and positive at work even when demand is high.

“4. I spend enough time fully disconnected from work.

“5. I regularly focus on one thing at a time without getting distracted.

“6. I successfully balance taking care of others with taking care of myself.”

This 90-minute workshop is available immediately to organizations of all sizes and in all industries as a virtual workshop (with professional facilitation) or an in-person workshop at a client's location (with in-person, professional facilitation). Pricing varies based on audience size and number of events planned per day. Contact The Energy Project for details.

About The Energy Project

--------------------

The Energy Project is a consulting and training company that sits at the intersection of well-being and sustainable high performance. Its unique, science-based approach helps our clients navigate the intense demands and complexity of their lives so they can get more done, in less time, with a higher level of focus, in a more sustainable way.

For 20 years, The Energy Project has worked with leading companies across multiple industries, including Microsoft, Facebook, Google, Coca-Cola, Nestle, Ralph Lauren, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, EY, PWC, Abbott, Merck, Ahold Delhaize, Nestle, Stanley Black & Decker, and Shell. Learn more at TheEnergyProject

