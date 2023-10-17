AL ROKER ENTERTAINMENT OPTIONS MARISA RENEE LEE's INSPIRATIONAL NARRATIVE GRIEF IS LOVE FOR PRODUCTION

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Grief is Love book cover

Al Roker head shot

ARE logo

- Al Roker, CEO of Al Roker EntertainmentNEW YORK , NEW YORK , USA , October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Al Roker Entertainment proudly announces its option of the transformative and touching book, "Grief is Love: Living with Loss" by best-selling author Marisa Renee Lee, set to hit shelves in paperback on October 17, 2023. This powerful narrative explores the complexities of grief, challenging conventional notions of grief stages and compassionately guiding readers through the authentic and unique process of healing after loss."The prospect of 'Grief is Love' coming to life on screen is both humbling and exhilarating. I wrote it with the hope that it would offer solace and understanding to those navigating the complexities of grief,” said author Lee.“The decision to adapt it into a film opens up the possibility of reaching a wider audience, spreading the message of love, hope, and resilience in the face of profound loss."Lee's book also delves into the unique impact of grief on Black people, particularly Black women, unveiling the crucial factors essential for proper healing. Lee, a seasoned advocate, former Obama White House staffer, writer, and speaker on coping with grief, draws from her personal experiences, having faced multiple devastating tragedies, including the death of her mother to cancer, pregnancy loss, and the passing of young relatives due to various tragic circumstances.Al Roker Entertainment is thrilled to embark on the project, translating Lee's impactful words into a compelling visual. Al Roker, the visionary executive producer behind recent ARE projects like multi-award-winning“Gaining Ground: The Fight for Black Land” and the upcoming PBS KIDS animated series“Weather Hunters,” expressed his excitement about the collaboration."Marisa Renee Lee's 'Grief is Love' is a profound exploration of the human spirit, love, and resilience during our most difficult times. Everyone, including myself, is touched by grief, so we are honored to bring this deeply moving narrative to the screen and shed light on these diverse and raw experiences," said Roker, CEO of Al Roker Entertainment."Grief Is Love," which is available via paperback October 17, is published by Legacy Lit, an imprint of Hachette Book Group that has worked with Roker in the past. VP, Publisher Krishan Trotman said,“As publisher, I aim to create literature that mirrors the vastness of human experience. I'm so proud that two of my authors have collaborated on this project that will spark important dialogue about grief that I know will provide hope and change lives. I was overjoyed to champion this deal and I look forward to supporting Al and Marisa on this project as it moves forward.”Stay tuned for updates on the development of "Grief is Love” as Al Roker Entertainment and Lee collaborate on this heartfelt and transformative portrayal of the human capacity to heal and find joy in life after loss.About Al Roker Entertainment:Al Roker Entertainment (ARE) is a dynamic and innovative entertainment production company founded by the charismatic Al Roker of the TODAY show. With a proven track record of delivering engaging and impactful programming across various platforms, ARE is committed to creating compelling and diverse content that resonates with audiences worldwide. ARE's mission is to tell stories that inspire, entertain, and bring people together.About the Author:Marisa Renee Lee is a called-upon advocate, writer, and speaker on coping with all forms of grief and loss. She is a rabble-rouser of social healing, having served as the managing director of My Brother's Keeper Alliance, Deputy Director of Private Sector Engagement for President Obama, founded the social impact consultancy Beacon Advisors, and established The Pink Agenda, a national organization dedicated to breast cancer care, research, and awareness. Marisa is a graduate of Harvard University and a regular contributor to leading publications like Elle, The Atlantic, Vogue, MSNBC, and CNN. She resides in the Hudson Valley with her husband Matt, son Bennett, and their dog, Sadie.About the Publisher:Legacy Lit is an imprint of Hachette Book Group dedicated to giving voice to issues, authors, and all groups that have been underrepresented, under-served, and overlooked. Their mission is to inspire social change and to elevate and celebrate diverse communities. You can purchase the book here:For media inquiries, please contact:Al Roker EntertainmentFor publisher information, please contact:Legacy Lit

Heather Krug

Heather Krug PR & Marketing

+1 310-463-1415

email us here