UNITE 2030 ANNOUNCES CAMP 2030 TO ADVANCE YOUTH-LED SOLUTIONS IN ALIGNMENT WITH UN SDGS IN NEW YORK

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) UNITE 2030, a global frontrunner in championing youth-led initiatives for a sustainable future, proudly announces the return of Camp 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- UNITE 2030, a global frontrunner in championing youth-led initiatives for a sustainable future, proudly announces the return of Camp 2030. Reviving its legacy, Camp 2030 aims to provide a platform for innovative young Changemakers from around the world to co-create and brainstorm solutions geared towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).Set to take place from September 9th to 14th, 2024 in New York, Camp 2030 will be a six-day powerhouse Innovation Lab with a unique blend of innovation, co-creation, and action. Participants will immerse themselves in an environment that not only fosters creativity but also encourages tangible actions towards building a better world.The 2024 edition is marked by increased partnerships and an extended invitation to delegations from globally renowned companies and universities working towards sustainable development.Alyssa Chassman, Founder and Executive Director of UNITE 2030, remarked, "Camp 2030 represents the very essence of what UNITE 2030 stands for: empowering our global youth to take charge and devise solutions for the world's most pressing issues. With the enhancements introduced this year, we're expecting breakthrough innovations that will make significant strides towards achieving the SDGs."This announcement comes on the heels of last year's successful Camp 2030, which culminated in the creation of revolutionary solutions like "United Waste," "Fishfert," and "Vibravolt."Camp 2030 is held during Global Goals Week. It aligns with the vision and objectives of the week by acting as a dedicated platform for young Changemakers from around the globe. The camp not only amplifies the voices of the youth but also aids in generating innovative solutions for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).By positioning Camp 2030 within the framework of Global Goals Week, UNITE 2030 ensures a concentrated spotlight on youth-led initiatives. The solutions and ideas that emanate from Camp are showcased to a wider, global audience, including world leaders, decision-makers, and influential organizations attending the UN General Assembly.Furthermore, Camp 2030 leverages the momentum of Global Goals Week, encouraging participants to interact with global experts, attend side-events, and gain insights from various SDG-focused activities happening concurrently. This synthesis offers young leaders at Camp 2030 an enriched experience, blending their innovative drive with the broader global development agenda.About UNITE 2030UNITE 2030 is a global community of young leaders dedicated to eradicating poverty, inequality, and injustice by 2030 by empowering the youth to craft and implement solutions targeting the SDGs. Since 2016, UNITE 2030 has been instrumental in driving youth-led initiatives, encouraging collaborative problem-solving, and fostering a spirit of unity and action towards a sustainable future.For more information, media engagements, and partnership opportunities, please contact UNITE 2030.Press Contact:UNITE 2030 Team

Alyssa Chassman

UNITE 2030

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram