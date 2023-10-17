Inventionhome® Announces New Invention- Open-Ended Water Bottle-Amidst The Rise Of The Eco-Friendly Consumer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Erica G. of Gaithersburg, MD. has designed a stainless-steel reusable water bottle that opens from the top and the bottom to offer complete access for an easy and thorough cleaning. The design eliminates the need for consumers to use plastic water bottles, while ensuring that the interior of their reusable bottle is properly cleaned and disinfected.Research shows that eco-friendly consumerism is on the rise. During the pandemic, consumers became more aware of the environmental impact of their choices and retailers, grocers, and manufacturers are responding.Erica is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to Open-Ended Water Bottle. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation. The inventor has an inventory of finished goods available.Companies interested in the Open-Ended Water Bottle can contact InventionHome at .Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at or by calling 1-866-844-6512About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the ultimate goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email or visit .

