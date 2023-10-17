Metallic Ladder Introduces Specialized Aeroladder For Aircraft Maintenance

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

An aircraft mechanic climbs the AeroLadder to access the electrical equipment bay.

The AeroLadder staged for an engine repair.

- Michael Romanowski, an aircraft maintenance managerRANDOLPH, N.Y., U.S.A., October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Metallic Ladder has introduced the AeroLadder , a high-quality, American-made aluminum specialty aircraft maintenance ladder for mechanics to reach electrical equipment bays, pylon panels, wheel wells, and other hard-to-reach areas on aircraft like the Boeing 777 and McDonell Douglass MD-11, while protecting the surface of the plane. The AeroLadder is Metallic Ladder's latest model in a series of aircraft maintenance ladders stretching back more than 60 years.“The AeroLadder is 100-percent better than competing designs because of its sturdiness, width, price, and quality of build,” said Michael Romanowski, an aircraft maintenance manager for a logistics company.“When it's wintertime, raining, or there's intense heat, AeroLadder is dependable and functions properly.“If Skydrol hydraulic fluid gets on this ladder, there's still sufficient grip for us to safely move up and down and do our work,” added Romanowski.“Our fiberglass ladders have to be replaced every few years as they deteriorate due to the weather and exposure to Skydrol.”The new ANSI-rated Type 1A AeroLadder is a free-standing ladder made of aerospace grade aluminum. AeroLadder comes in six-, eight- and 10-foot (1.8-, 2.4- and 3.0-meter) sizes and includes heavy-duty, five-inch (12) wheels, reinforced heavy-duty gusseting on all steps for maximum stability, and cast aluminum as well as slip-resistant rubber feet. The specialized ladder also includes a tray for tools and parts and optional double aluminum handrails for added safety.According to aircraft mechanics who've begun using AeroLadder, the new product easily accommodates not only the weight of a 250-lb. (113 kg) technician but also a worker hoisting a 70-lb. (32 kg) battery for installation in an aircraft's electrical equipment bay. Despite its sturdiness, mechanics can easily move the lightweight ladder from gate to gate or fold up its legs for storage.“We're replacing our fiberglass ladders with Metallic Ladders because they last,” Romanowski said.“We have other models of the company's ladders that are 20 years old.”AeroLadder will withstand year-round outdoor storage and use regardless of the weather. Airlines and logistics company mechanics can quickly order and receive replacement parts.“We designed the AeroLadder for easily and safely accessing things like engine pylon panels and opening up a cowling where a mechanic needs to get a ladder underneath the wing or get to the top of the engine,” said Patrick Reagan, president of Metallic Ladder.“Sometimes, maintenance professionals need to get creative about using ladders; our aim is designing 'dangerous' out of ladders.”For more information or to order the AeroLadder, visit or call 1-800-532-3557.About Metallic LadderMetallic Ladder designs and builds aerospace-grade aluminum ladders, stairs, and work platform products with a unique design that helps organizations improve employee health and safety because they are lightweight and easily maneuvered. As a trusted supplier of high-end aluminum ladder products since 1948, Metallic Ladder's products have a reputation for long service life and are 100-percent USA-made in its Western New York Factory and Design Center. Metallic Ladder is known for configurable products, flexible manufacturing, and responsive customer support representatives who understand the needs of businesses of any size. The firm's tagline is Trust Your Climb because it takes its role seriously--helping employers protect and safeguard their employees and increase productivity in their business. Please visit# # #

