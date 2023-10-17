“AI Or Die”: A Definitive Book On The Future Of Education In The AI Era

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Unveiled during NYC Ed-Tech Week, "AI or Die: A Guide for Visionary Educators" is not just a book-it's a call to action.

- Yair Nativ, CEO, Hour25 YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- NYC Ed-tech Week was the backdrop for the launch of a pivotal new book,“AI or Die: A Guide for Visionary Educators.” This work, spanning 15 transformative topics, offers a comprehensive exploration of how artificial intelligence is revolutionizing education.Partnering with Hour25 , a startup mentoring platform specializing in wellbeing and academic success, "AI or Die" gains an extra layer of actionable insights. Hour25 initiated this book to supplement their robust resource pool, extending their mission of individualized academic journeys into broader educational strategies.Yair Nativ, the Founder & CEO of Hour25 said, "Life is full of curveballs. One day, I'm launching 'AI or Die' in New York City, discussing the impact, opportunities, and threats of AI in education. The next day, I'm on reserve duty, defending my country after a terrible terror attack. But make no mistake-our mission isn't slowing down. 'AI or Die' is my rallying cry for educators to delve into AI's influence on the future of teaching, learning, and everyone involved."Maria Blekher, Hour25 Business Advisory Board Member and Founding Director of the Yeshiva University Business Lab added, "At this point, AI based tools can serve as a sandbox for educators & mental health professionals. But let's not forget, we're walking a tightrope, balancing the promise of innovation with the weight of ethical choices. We have the power to design a world where tech either amplifies our human experience or diminishes it. The ball's in our court; let's make the call that keeps us, the humans, at the core of the story."The book's key highlights include: Beyond Theory: A fusion of the cutting-edge GPT-4 algorithms (updated for 2023) and multidisciplinary expert analyses; Classroom Reimagined: Deep dives into AI's reshaping of pedagogy, exploring everything from tech-dependent students to the influence of AI in arts education; and, Future Gazing: Discover AR/VR's emerging role in pedagogy, shifts in campus culture, and other groundbreaking innovations."AI or Die" is an extremely timely book and a lantern in the murky intersections of AI and education. It challenges educators and leaders to not just adapt, but to ask questions, and revolutionize their thinking. In an era of rapid technological growth, standing still is moving backward.In addition to Hour25, a very distinguished lineup of thought leaders contributed to the book including: Dr. Lynn Burks, Nir Eisikovits, Umass Boston, Thom Kennon, YU, NYU, Yael Megiddo, RUNI, Dr. Michael Middleton, Ramapo, Lauren Owen, Brain Station, Michael Schrage, MIT, Oran Sheinman, Shenkar, Jason Steinhauer, Bestselling Author, Curt Steinhorst, Venus Aerospace, Jacqueline Strayer, Columbia NYU, Ezra Tefera, MD, Brandeis, and Dr. Mimi Winsberg, Stanford.You can download a copy of“AI or Die”: A Guide for Visionary Educators here: .About Hour25Hour25 is an innovative platform designed to help students overcome digital stress and improve their study experiences by providing personalized passive interventions and guidance. Our NBA-inspired methods and comprehensive analysis of digital behavior and psychological states enable us to offer tailored suggestions that have helped countless students conquer digital stress and thrive academically. We can help students unlock their full potential and achieve their academic goals by harnessing the power of crowdsourcing and data-driven insights.

Maria Blekher

Hour25

+1 201-637-4567



Visit us on social media:

Twitter

LinkedIn