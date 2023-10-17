Business Reporter: Automating Database Deployment And Monitoring

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) How sound data management practices are key to any change initiative

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Kate Duggan, CMO at Redgate explains how much the failure to optimise databases can cost businesses in terms of downtime and data breaches. According to research by Redgate, the average cost of enterprise downtime caused by the database is at $4.05 (£3.72) million per year, and, on average, businesses have 2.4 total facility shutdown per year, as well as 10 partial ones on selected racks or servers.Another source of additional data-related expenses is the data loss and fines companies accrue when the lack of proper security controls opens backdoors to hackers, hacktivists and nation-state actors. Moreover, manual database and software deployments are error-prone and laborious, and, therefore, can be the reason why IT professionals become disengaged and less productive, and, eventually, leave the company. High staff turnover within IT departments is damaging to business continuity and challenging to replace in times of skills shortages.Businesses, however, can leverage robust database practices and tools to minimise errors and make deployments reliable, repeatable and robust. Database monitoring tools can diagnose and resolve most of the issues and send alerts when they detect any security problems. An optimised database can serve as a linchpin to any digital transformation project, ranging from a shift to the cloud or a move to microservices. The cost of inaction can be thwarted change initiatives and the stellar price businesses pay for downtime, data loss and the recruitment of IT experts.To learn more about how automated database management can decrease expenses , read the article .About Business ReporterBusiness Reporter is an award-winning company producing supplements published in The Guardian and City AM, as well as content published on Business Reporter online hubs on Bloomberg, Independent, Business Insider Germany and Le Figaro, delivering news and analysis on issues affecting the international business community. It also hosts conferences, debates, breakfast meetings and exclusive summits.About RedgateRedgate offers end-to-end database DevOps to help enterprises streamline software development and surface value from their data faster. Redgate's portfolio of solutions helps organizations reliably solve the complex challenges of database management across the DevOps lifecycle on any database, any platform, anywhere. We make life easier for IT leaders, development and operations teams, increasing efficiency, reducing errors and protecting business-critical data.More than 200,000 companies globally, including 91% of the Fortune 100, trust Redgate to deliver ingeniously simple software.

