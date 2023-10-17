SJB MP Seeks Protection From Defence Secretary

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Nalin Bandara requested Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to provide protection for MPs from Defence Secretary General Kamal Gunaratne (Retd).

The MP told Parliament they will be required to have Ministerial Security Division (MSD) officers in Parliament to protect themselves from the Defence Secretary.

He said that the Defence Secretary often attends Parliament committee meetings.

The MP accused the Defence Secretary of misbehaving after at least one of these committee meetings.

As a result, the MP appealed to the Speaker to provide MSD security for the MPs when the Defence Secretary is present in the Parliament complex. (Colombo Gazette)