Stocks In Play

10/17/2023 - 9:53 AM EST - Collective Mining Ltd. : Announced robust summary results from metallurgical test work on its Guayabales project's Apollo porphyry system. The Company envisions a conventional split circuit for processing material from Apollo with the copper rich stream (more than 0.15% copper) being treated through a flotation circuit and the copper poor stream (less than 0.15% copper) being treated through a cyanidation circuit. Collective Mining Ltd. shares V.CNL are trading unchanged at $4.92.

