(MENAFN- Baystreet) Champions Flat on Naming New President

Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR), a global preclinical and clinical research services provider that offers end-to-end oncology solutions, has appointed Brady Davis as President to continue to develop new strategic initiatives to drive accelerated growth.

"We are thrilled to have Brady join the already incredibly talented team here at Champions Oncology. Brady has deep healthcare, data and oncology-specific experience and has a proven track record of building products and solutions that align with customer needs," stated CEO Ronnie Morris.

Davis brings more than 25 years of international experience leading medical instrument, software, data, and services companies in the healthcare space. As an executive leader, he has advanced commercial, product/market development, marketing, and bioinformatics teams in both established (Hewlett Packard, Oracle, Illumina) and developing (DNAnexus, Canexia Health) companies. Davis will be collaborating with the executive team including the commercial and scientific teams to explore strategies to accelerate growth, both organically and in-organically.

Champions Oncology is a global preclinical and clinical research services provider that offers end-to-end oncology R&D solutions to biopharma organizations. With the largest and most annotated bank of clinically relevant patient-derived xenograft (PDX) and primary hematological malignancy models, Champions delivers innovative highest-quality data through proprietary in vivo and ex vivo platforms.

CSBR shares closed Monday trading at $16.04.

