(MENAFN- Baystreet) MaxLinear Points Downward on Unveiling Puma 8 Platform

MaxLinear, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) noticed its shares slide Tuesday, as the company a leader in broadband access solutions, today announced the availability of its DOCSIS 4.0 SoC cable modem and gateway platform, Puma 8. Puma 8 builds on the success of its DOCSIS 3.0 and 3.1 predecessors (Puma 6 and 7) and includes all critical elements of a DOCSIS platform, including a low-power, ultra-high split upstream PGA.

The platform is compliant to the DOCSIS 4.0 frequency division duplex (FDD) specification and enables immediate large-scale deployments as a DOCSIS 3.1 device with gradual feature expansion options without the need for costly CPE replacements. Complete modem, Embedded Multimedia Terminal Adapter (EMTA), and gateway platforms will be available from MaxLinear's early access OEM partners in 2024.

MaxLinear's DOCSIS 4.0 platform stands out in the market as an energy-efficient, performance-optimized solution. It aligns perfectly with the deployment strategies and technology requirements of leading MSOs. The Puma 8 platform has been specifically tailored to support Extended Spectrum DOCSIS (ESD)/Frequency Division Duplex (FDD), and it boasts a range of energy-saving features. Even at full utilization, its power consumption is impressively low, at just 20-25W, which is almost half that of competing solutions.

This low power consumption enables a fan-less design, resulting in not only cost savings but also space conservation. To achieve peak performance with industry-leading low power consumption, MaxLinear employed a collaborative co-design approach, encompassing the DOCSIS SoC, AnyWAN SoC, and the programmable gain amplifier.

MXL shares descended 29 cents, or 1.4%, to $21.09.

